New escape game takes place after hours across entire city museum

A new escape game from History Mystery has started at The Museum of Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

A new escape game gives exclusive out-of-hours access to the Museum of Norwich for teams to solve puzzles and build the perfect night out in the city.

Goin' Up City is the latest offering from History Mystery, who already have games in the museum's undercroft, at Norwich Guildhall and in the hidden street below Castle Meadow, and challenges teams to crack clues and discover all the elements of a great night in Norwich.

Groups of three to 10 players will have the whole space to themselves and will need to use information from the different exhibits, which includes an apothecary and a cinema, to complete the game and secure their taxi home.

Teams will be able to learn about the history of the city, including its lost pubs and clubs, with plenty of clever technology and props along the way and a live game master will be on hand to offer hints.

History Mystery decided to launch the game as they already open up the museum, located in Bridewell Alley, out-of-hours to access the undercroft for their game The Merchants' Vaults and wanted to utilise the space.

It is open on Friday and Saturday nights and all day Sunday and teams have an hour to complete it and even get to choose a soundtrack from a decade of their choice.

Alasdair Willett, managing director at History Mystery, said: "We wanted to make use of the museum and thought it would be great to have a game here after hours and when we took a walk around we discovered everything in the museum was the components of a great Saturday night out.

"There is quite a few references to Prince of Wales Road and the nightclubs that used to be around and it will connect with everyone, whether they are still out enjoying Saturday nights in the city or whether that was 50 years ago and it really taps into nostalgia."

Mr Willett first started History Mystery four years ago as he wanted to tell historical stories through escape rooms and teamed up with his brother who is an expert in heritage interpretation.

Mr Willett added: "I used to work in change management which was basically making people's lives a misery, so I decided I wanted to do something that makes people happy.

"I had played an escape room and enjoyed that and coming from Norwich you can't move without bumping into history, so I put the two things together."

You can book the Goin' Up City escape room at historymysterygame.com