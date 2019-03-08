Search

Video

See inside the new Superbowl ten-pin bowling alley

PUBLISHED: 10:25 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 25 September 2019

George Smith, marketing and events co-ordinator for Superbowl UK. Picture: Neil Didsbury

George Smith, marketing and events co-ordinator for Superbowl UK. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

See a sneak preview of the new ten-pin bowling alley in Norwich at the Superbowl UK which opens its doors at the city's Castle Quarter tomorrow.

The soft play area will be a children's favourite at the new Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

People can play ten-pin bowling at the new Superbowl UK which is opens its doors the heart of Norwich at the city's Castle Quarter tomorrow.

This newspaper was given a first look at the family entertainment venue which is the latest leisure operator to open in Castle Quarter, the new name for Castle Mall, and is already creating excitement as the hoardings come down in preparation for the opening. It opens at 9am.

As well as the new bowling alley, the venue also features a huge choice of the latest and best games, thanks to an investment of more than £375,000 by Sega Amusements International and the Crazy Club, two fantastic soft play areas, one for toddlers and one for older children, which is on course to be an enormously popular destination for younger visitors.

Rob Bradley, centre manager for Castle Quarter, is pleased that Superbowl UK is opening. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Superbowl UK predicts that the bowling alley will attract thousands of visitors to Castle Quarter each week. Its marketing and events coordinator, George Smith, said: "Superbowl UK Norwich brings our distinctive brand of family entertainment into the city. We will be modernising the customer experience with the latest audio and visual, including projector screens at the end of bowling lanes showing all of our latest offers."

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall's general manager, said: "The interest that Superbowl UK is generating is absolutely fantastic. Ever since the hoardings came down, people have been looking through the shutters and we're expecting loads of people to come in and enjoy the Superbowl UK experience.

"This is the latest new arrival at Castle Quarter and it marks the next stage in our journey. We are currently under offer with two further leisure operators and hope to be able to make announcements about them soon."

The official party to launch Castle Quarter is this Saturday) when Love Island contestant, Norwich's own Sam Bird, will be the special guest.

An array of arcade games will be available at the new Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Clarissa Place

The party takes place from midday to 6pm.

