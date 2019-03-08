7 places you can hire a barbecue in Norfolk

Whether you're looking for somewhere to host a family celebration or simply soak up the sunshine here are seven of the best places to hire a barbecue in Norfolk.

High Lodge in Thetford Forest. Picture: Ian Burt High Lodge in Thetford Forest. Picture: Ian Burt

1. High Lodge, Thetford Forest

IP27 0AF

boxoffice.forestryengland.uk

Eight different barbecues are available on site from 11.30am until one hour before the site closes and prices start at £15 for up to 12 people.

A large barbecue is also available for groups of up to 20 people, which costs £25, and they are all bookable up to three months in advance.

Personal disposable barbecues are not allowed and you will need to bring your own food, charcoal and tools.

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

2. The Dog House, Norwich

St Georges Street, NR3 1BA

thedoghousenorwich.co.uk, 01603 765378 or email info@thedoghousenorwich.co.uk

This popular pub provides guests with private barbecue hire between Tuesday and Sunday in their beer garden with slots from 12pm to 6pm or 6.30pm until late.

They can also provide guests with a locally-sourced burger which is cooked to order and served in a brioche bun with all the trimmings.

3. The Georgian Townhouse

White Horse Chedgrave Credit: Nick Butcher White Horse Chedgrave Credit: Nick Butcher

Unthank Rd, NR2 2RB

thegeorgiantownhouse.com/private-hire

Host a family celebration at the converted stables which has a charcoal BBQ and access to a garden bar available for day hire (midday to 5pm) or evening hire (6pm to 10.30pm).

Groups of up to 50 people can be booked by calling 01603 615655 and no hiring fee is charged.

4. The Eagle, Norwich

Newmarket Road, NR2 2HN

theeaglepub.co.uk

This pub does all the work for you and will cook the barbecue menu of your choice, which includes 6oz Swannington beef burgers, jumbo pork sausages and vegetarian and vegan options of beer battered falafel and spicy vegan bean burgers.

The barbecue menu is priced at £12 per head and £7 for children and you can reserve tables and chairs in the garden for you.

When you book you will need to give menu choices, number of guests, dietary requirements and an £100 deposit which is refunded on the day.

5. White Horse Chedgrave

5 Norwich Road, NR14 6ND

whitehorsechedgrave.co.uk/01508 520250

If you're looking to make your event extra special, the White Horse will provide all equipment necessary for barbecues and their talented chefs will cook everything to your liking, with classic barbecue dishes and their own famous burgers with plenty of vegetarian options too.

Dishes on the sample barbecue menu include lamb chops, chicken drumsticks, pulled pork and vegetable kebabs.

6. William IV Inn, Norwich

Quebec Road, NR1 4AU

williamiv.pub, 01603 441526/07595 708147, bbq@williamiv.pub

This pub allows you free access to a gas barbecue and garden in return for you purchasing all of your drinks from the bar.

The date and time of the barbecue must be booked in advance and you must bring your own food and plates. Dogs are allowed in the garden if on leads.

7. Blakeney Harbour Room

139-141 High Street, NR25 7NU

01263 741666 or email info@blakeneyharbourroom.co.uk

This north Norfolk spot offers barbecue catering for everything from birthday parties to wedding receptions and they also regularly host public barbecue nights in the garden, with plenty of great local beers too, and their next one is on August 26 from 6pm to 10pm.