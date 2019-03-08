Video

9 things to do over August bank holiday in Norfolk

The Aylsham Show returns to the Blickling Estate Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

From the return of the Aylsham Show to The Grand Norwich Duck Race, there are plenty of brilliant events on the bill this August bank holiday weekend.

The Aylsham Show at the Blickling Estate Credit: Nick Butcher The Aylsham Show at the Blickling Estate Credit: Nick Butcher

1. What: Aylsham Show

Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF

When: August 26, 9am to 6pm

Cost: Advance £15, £18 on the gate, accompanied children under 16 free, theaylshamshow.co.uk, free parking

A fun day out for all the family, the Aylsham Show offers a jam-packed programme of entertainment in the main ring including Stallions of Substance Display Team, Wildcat Aerobatics and Moto-Stunts International.

There will also be a cookery theatre and food hall, rural craft area, flower show, family fun area, classic car display and much more.

Nineties vs Noughties Nights at Barnham Broom Credit: Supplied by Barnham Broom Nineties vs Noughties Nights at Barnham Broom Credit: Supplied by Barnham Broom

2. What: Nineties vs Noughties Party Night

Where: Barnham Broom, Honingham Road, NR9 4DD

When: August 24, from 7pm

Cost: Including three-course menu £24.95, eventbrite.co.uk, email events@barnhambroom.co.uk or call 01603 759393

Dress to impress as pop stars and celebrities from the era of the Spice Girls, S Club 7 and Steps.

Enjoy a drink at the bar and then head to your table for a fantastic three-course meal and then dance the night away as the resident DJ will be playing all the best tunes from these two iconic decades.

The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

3. What: Norwich Makers Market

Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, NR2 1RQ

When: August 26, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Celebrate local talent as the Norwich Makers Market Summer Party, with art, design, jewellery, homewares, printmakers, ceramics, clothing, vegan cakes and pastries and more.

There will also be free goodie bags for the first 20 people who arrive at the event.

Launched in 2012, Norwich Makers Market provides an outlet for local makers to sell their work and normally takes place at the St Thomas' Church Hall in Earlham Road.

The Woodforde's Ale Trail returns for 2019 Credit: Archant The Woodforde's Ale Trail returns for 2019 Credit: Archant

4. What: Woodforde's Ale Trail

Where: Various locations

When: Until September 29

Cost: Visit woodfordes.com/ale-trail to find out more information and find out where to collect a booklet

The ale trail is East Anglia's largest and has been part of Woodforde's for over 20 years.

This year the trail includes over 400 pubs spread across five counties and is set to be the biggest in recent years.

Beer drinkers can follow the ale trail pub to find pubs near and far across the region - from the north Norfolk coast to the Cambridgeshire countryside, there's no shortage of pubs to visit!

Some of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Some of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

5. What: The Grand Norwich Duck Race

Where: The Ribs of Beef, 24 Wensum Street, NR3 1HY

When: August 25, 11am to 3.30pm

Cost: Sponsor at duck for £2 each, break-charity.org

The Grand Norwich Duck Race is back for 2019 and once again raises funds for Break Charity which has been making life better for vulnerable children and young people across East Anglia for 50 years.

The fun starts at 11am with a duck parade on St George's Bridge from midday and there will also be a cake stall, ice creams, face painting, little duck stall, games and other activities for everyone to enjoy.

The individual mini duck race takes place at 2pm, with prizes such as restaurant vouchers and a one night stay at the Maids Head Hotel, and the large painted duck race starts at 2.30pm and you can sponsor you own for £100 with the prestigious Duck Trophy up for grabs - contact sarah.bunn@break-charity.org for information.

The finale of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus (C) GY Hippodrome The finale of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus (C) GY Hippodrome

6. What: Grand Summer Spectacular and Water Show

Where: Yarmouth Hippodrome, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 15

Cost: Adults from £19, concessions from £16, children from £11, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Jay family run four shows throughout the year and 2019 is an extra special year as it marks 40 years since Peter Jay took over the Hippodrome. This year's Circus and Water Spectacular line-up includes the Motorbike Globe of Death Riders, acrobatic street talent direct from Chicago, synchronised swimming and Jack Jay will be joined by his comedy partner Johnny Mac once again.

7. What: Fine City Blues - Summer in the City Festival

Louis Marchesi pub. Picture : ANTONY KELLY Louis Marchesi pub. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Where: Louis Marchesi, 17 Tombland, Norwich NR3 1HR

When: Until August 25

Cost: Free, headline show Claude Bourbon £8 advance/£10 on the night, finecityblues.uk

Four days of solid blues featuring some of the best blues musicians in the country, including some with growing international reputations.

Fine City Blues, the organisation that runs the Fine City Blues Festival and the Fine City Blues Club, is launching its first summer celebration.

Claude Bourbon will be headlining on August 24 at 8pm and demonstrating his mastery of the acoustic guitar and his style is a unique mixture of influences, including jazz, Spanish and Delta blues.

All shows will take place at The Louis Marchesi pub - the new home of the Fine City Blues Club, where you will see some of the very best local, national and international blues artists and blues bands every Thursday.

8. What: All About Dogs Show

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Rd, Norwich NR5 0TT

When: August 25 to 26, 9.30am to 5pm

Cost: Adult £12, concession 60+ £11.50, child (5-16) £6.50, camping pitch and family entry both days £59, allaboutdogsshow.co.uk/norfolk, free parking

The All About Dogs Show returns to the Showground for its ninth year and features arena displays, expert advice, fun dog shows, shopping and more.

There will also be plenty of activities your dog can take part in, including K9 Aqua Sports, where your dog can have a splash in the giant dock diving pool, talent competitions, agility, steeplechase, hoopers, flyball and more.

Displays in the main arena include Britain's Got Talent 2016 finalists Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, fun and fast-paced obedience displays and the All About Dogs Best in Show with all the winners from any of the classes over the weekend.

9. What: Folk in the Afternoon

Where: Spring House, Candlestick Lane, Grimston, PE32 1BH

When: August 25, 2pm to £5

Cost: £7.50

The Wolf Folk Club, based in Wolferton, will be providing a relaxing afternoon of folk music in the Spring House garden.

There will be a range of refreshments available, including cake, Pimms, ice cream and a mini bar, and you can bring your own picnic and chairs.

There is also plenty of car parking on site and cover will be provided if it rains on the day.

This is a fundraising event by Friends of St Botolph's Church, which is a Grade I listed building in Grimston.