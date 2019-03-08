11 of the best car boot sales to visit in Norfolk

From Arminghall to Harford Park and Ride, here are 11 of the best car boot sales in Norfolk where you can be sure to bag a bargain.

1. Arminghall

Old Stoke Rd, Norwich NR14 8SQ

Car boot sales take place on Wednesday, Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday from March to December from 6am to 1pm, with a 2pm finish on Sundays.

Stallholders are welcome to arrive between 5.30am and 10am and there is no need to book and you can arrive on the day - pitches cost £8 per car or small van and £11 for large vans.

Established in 1987, the car boot is one of the biggest in the region and regularly hosts up to 600 stalls.

There is also free parking and entry for buyers and hot and cold food and drink on site.

2. Banham

Kinninghall Road, Banham. NR16 2HE

Located next to Banham Zoo, this popular car boot has been in operation since 1984 and up to 200 stalls pitch up each week selling everything from antiques to clothes.

The event takes place every Sunday until December with sellers and buyers welcome from 5.30am and it closes to the public at 1pm.

There is a £6 pitch fee which is required on the day in cash and there is also free car parking with the event signposted from the A11 near Attleborough and A140 near Diss.

3. The Late One Car Boot Sale, Aylsham

A140 junction with Burgh Road, Aylsham. NR11 6AR

This car boot is open on Saturdays and Bank Holiday Mondays, weather conditions permitting, from March until October and is open from 7am for sellers with a pitch fee of £7.

No dogs are allowed at this one and buyers can arrive from 11am with free parking available.

4. Julie's Gigantic Great Yarmouth Car Boot Sale

Market Road, Burgh Castle, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR31 9EN

This event takes place every Sunday from March until September and sellers should arrive a 6am with buying beginning soon after and fees are £7 per car or £10 per van with refreshments on site.

5. Harford Park and Ride

Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR4 6US

Every Sunday from January to December, the park and ride is the home to a popular car boot and it opens to all from 5am, with pitch fees starting from £8, and it closes at 2pm.

Sellers are advised to arrive early as it can reach full capacity early and dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times.

6. Knights Hill Farm Shop, King's Lynn

Knights Hill, Grimston Road, PE30 3HQ

Weekly car boot sales are held on Sundays from March until November from 9am to 12.30pm and sellers can arrive from 8am onwards with pitches starting at £5 for cars.

Car parking cost £1 per car and there are refreshments available on site.

Sellers are not allowed to sell fruit or vegetables at the sale.

7. Bradenham

Bradenham Football Club, Hale Road, IP25 7RA

Bradenham Car Boot runs every Wednesday from 6am for sellers, with pitches from £5, and opens to the public at 7am and there are refreshments available.

The event runs from March until November every year with everything from strawberries to silverware on offer.

8. Cookie's Car Boot, Beeston Regis

Cromer Road (off Brittons Lane), NR26 8SF

The car boot takes place every Sunday from 7am to 2pm and typically features between 100 and 200 stalls.

Car parking is free and pitches cost £6 and it runs from May to December every year.

9. Cherry Tree Car Boot Sale, Fakenham

B1105 Barsham Road, Fakenham. NR21 9QS

The car boot runs from March until October with sellers and buyers welcome from 6am and pitches starting at £5.

There is also on site parking charged at 50p per vehicle and refreshments for visitors.

10. Inside Boot Sale, Hunstanton

The Green, PE36 6BQ

It takes place every Monday in Hunstanton Town Hall so you won't need to worry about the weather.

Tables are available for £6 and to book call 01485 532402 or 01485 532610 with doors opening at 8am for set-up and it is open to buyers from 9am to 1pm.

11. Hemsby

Waters Lane Playing Field, NR29 4NH

This car boot is held every Thursday from March until October with gates opening at 7am and if you are interested in having a pitch call Lesley or Bernard on 07769 812299.

No dogs are allowed on the field and there will be hot and cold food and drink available so no caterers are allowed.

Make sure to check online before heading to a car boot sale as they can be cancelled in poor weather conditions.