Seven of the best pick your own fruit farms in Norfolk

Strawberry picking Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

From juicy strawberries and raspberries to crunchy apples, here are seven of the best places in Norfolk to pick your own fruit this summer.

The orchard on the Sandringham Estate Credit: Ian Burt The orchard on the Sandringham Estate Credit: Ian Burt

1. Wiveton Hall

Coast Road, Holt, NR25 7TE

Late May until August, daily 9.30am to 4.30pm

Set in the grounds of the Jacobean manor house overlooking the marshes, the pick your own farm gives visitors the chance to pick their own raspberries and all the fruit and vegetables grown at Wiveton are used in their popular cafe, with booking always advised, and sold at the farm shop.

You may also be able to spot Desmond MacCarthy, the eccentric owner of Wiveton who featured in the BBC Two documentary Normal for Norfolk.

Unfortunately, strawberries are currently unavailable due to poor weather conditions.

White House Farm pick your own farm Credit: James Bass White House Farm pick your own farm Credit: James Bass

2. Sandringham Estate

PE35 6EN

From September 14, Monday to Saturday 1pm to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm

Pick apples fit for the queen in the stunning grounds of the Sandringham Estate with varieties including Cox and Bramleys.

The orchards were first planted by King George VI and many of the apples are used to make apple juice served at Buckingham Palace and at food fairs and cafes across East Anglia.

The orchards are signed from both the A149 and also the A148 and there are blue PYO Apples signs to follow.

White House Farm pick your own Credit: Steve Adams White House Farm pick your own Credit: Steve Adams

The chief juicer Andrew has worked on the farm for 22 years when he took over the 30 acres of orchards and set up Sandringham Apple Juice in 2013.

3. The Tacons

The Grange, Rollesby, NR29 5AJ

Summer months, daily 10am to 5.30pm

Although strawberries have now finished for 2019, there is still raspberries, blackberries, tayberries and redcurrants available to pick, so head to the farm shop to get a tub and get picking.

You can also pick onions and pumpkins, which are also in season, between 10am and 4pm daily, at the farm which is set in the Trinity Broads which boast a range of wildlife.

Fairgreen Farms pick your own Credit: Antony Kelly Fairgreen Farms pick your own Credit: Antony Kelly

The Tacons have been farming at The Grange for three generations and pick your own strawberries has been running there since 1980.

4. White House Farm

Wroxham Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB

Late June to September, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Pick juicy strawberries and raspberries and fresh flowers during the summer, with a minimum purchase of £2, and give your children the chance to learn where their fruit comes from.

Fairgreen Farms pick your own Credit: Antony Kelly Fairgreen Farms pick your own Credit: Antony Kelly

They have temporarily stopped the strawberry picking to allow new fruit to grow but it will be back up and running on August 8.

The farm is set in rural surroundings and there is also a cafe, farm shop and butchery and a shopping village which includes a florist and gift shop.

5. Hillfield Nursery and Farm Shop

Mill Lane, Thorpe-next-Haddiscoe, NR14 6PA

May to October, daily 9am to 5pm

There is an extensive range of fruit to pick including rhubarb, gooseberries, redcurrants, tayberries, blackcurrants and raspberries with strawberries returning next June.

There is also over 250 varieties of apples starting from late August and the list of what is available is updated regularly at hillfieldnursery.co.uk.



6. Cromer PYO

Hall Road, NR27 9JQ

Summer months, daily 10am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Located next to the Amazona Zoo in Cromer, to the right of the car park, there are lots of ripe strawberries, sweet pea flowers and raspberries to pick. The PYO is set in a huge field and all the crops are standing height which makes it easy for children to get involved.

7. Fairgreen Farms

Hill Road, Middleton, PE32 1RN

Summer months, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm

This pick your own site, set in 25 acres, gives you the rare chance to pick your own blueberries.

The bushes are tall and don't have any thorns which makes it easy for little fruit pickers and there is often ready-picked blueberries and blueberry jam to buy too.

Make sure to check online or call ahead before visiting a PYO farm to check what fruits are available.