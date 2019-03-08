Seven of the best pick your own fruit farms in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 15:32 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 06 August 2019
Archant
From juicy strawberries and raspberries to crunchy apples, here are seven of the best places in Norfolk to pick your own fruit this summer.
1. Wiveton Hall
Coast Road, Holt, NR25 7TE
Late May until August, daily 9.30am to 4.30pm
Set in the grounds of the Jacobean manor house overlooking the marshes, the pick your own farm gives visitors the chance to pick their own raspberries and all the fruit and vegetables grown at Wiveton are used in their popular cafe, with booking always advised, and sold at the farm shop.
You may also be able to spot Desmond MacCarthy, the eccentric owner of Wiveton who featured in the BBC Two documentary Normal for Norfolk.
Unfortunately, strawberries are currently unavailable due to poor weather conditions.
2. Sandringham Estate
PE35 6EN
From September 14, Monday to Saturday 1pm to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm
Pick apples fit for the queen in the stunning grounds of the Sandringham Estate with varieties including Cox and Bramleys.
The orchards were first planted by King George VI and many of the apples are used to make apple juice served at Buckingham Palace and at food fairs and cafes across East Anglia.
The orchards are signed from both the A149 and also the A148 and there are blue PYO Apples signs to follow.
The chief juicer Andrew has worked on the farm for 22 years when he took over the 30 acres of orchards and set up Sandringham Apple Juice in 2013.
3. The Tacons
The Grange, Rollesby, NR29 5AJ
Summer months, daily 10am to 5.30pm
Although strawberries have now finished for 2019, there is still raspberries, blackberries, tayberries and redcurrants available to pick, so head to the farm shop to get a tub and get picking.
You can also pick onions and pumpkins, which are also in season, between 10am and 4pm daily, at the farm which is set in the Trinity Broads which boast a range of wildlife.
The Tacons have been farming at The Grange for three generations and pick your own strawberries has been running there since 1980.
4. White House Farm
Wroxham Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB
Late June to September, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm
Pick juicy strawberries and raspberries and fresh flowers during the summer, with a minimum purchase of £2, and give your children the chance to learn where their fruit comes from.
They have temporarily stopped the strawberry picking to allow new fruit to grow but it will be back up and running on August 8.
The farm is set in rural surroundings and there is also a cafe, farm shop and butchery and a shopping village which includes a florist and gift shop.
5. Hillfield Nursery and Farm Shop
Mill Lane, Thorpe-next-Haddiscoe, NR14 6PA
May to October, daily 9am to 5pm
There is an extensive range of fruit to pick including rhubarb, gooseberries, redcurrants, tayberries, blackcurrants and raspberries with strawberries returning next June.
There is also over 250 varieties of apples starting from late August and the list of what is available is updated regularly at hillfieldnursery.co.uk.
6. Cromer PYO
Hall Road, NR27 9JQ
Summer months, daily 10am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm
Located next to the Amazona Zoo in Cromer, to the right of the car park, there are lots of ripe strawberries, sweet pea flowers and raspberries to pick. The PYO is set in a huge field and all the crops are standing height which makes it easy for children to get involved.
7. Fairgreen Farms
Hill Road, Middleton, PE32 1RN
Summer months, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm
This pick your own site, set in 25 acres, gives you the rare chance to pick your own blueberries.
The bushes are tall and don't have any thorns which makes it easy for little fruit pickers and there is often ready-picked blueberries and blueberry jam to buy too.
Make sure to check online or call ahead before visiting a PYO farm to check what fruits are available.