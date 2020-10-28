Betting shop removes sign barring factory workers from entering over Covid fears
PUBLISHED: 13:06 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 28 October 2020
A betting firm has distanced itself from a sign placed in one of its shops’ windows banning workers from a nearby factory from entering after a coronavirus outbreak
Following an outbreak of Covid-19 at Cranswick Country Foods, in Watton, the town’s Betfred betting shop put up a sign banning all employees from entering.
The sign which said “Cranswick workers no entry”, was spotted in the shop window on the high street, but has since been taken down.
A spokesman from Betfred said: “The sign has been taken down and was not company policy.”
This comes after concerns were raised about Cranswick workers living in crowded homes in Watton back in September.
The first positive cases at the factory were reported on October 15 at the meat processing plant, located on Brandon road.
Norfolk County Council will now step up contact tracing and leafletting in the Watton area.
