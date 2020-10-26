Search

140 confirmed coronavirus cases in ‘significant outbreak’ at Norfolk factory

PUBLISHED: 16:33 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 26 October 2020

Archant

Testing at a Norfolk meat processing plant has revealed 140 positive cases of coronavirus.

Dr Louise Smith, public health lead for Norfolk County Council, confirmed on Monday that 140 members of staff at Cranswick Country Foods, in Watton, have now tested positive, with 300 tests carried out.

The first positive cases at the factory were reported on October 15 at the Brandon Road meat processing plant.

Norfolk County Council will step up contact tracing and leafletting in the Watton area.

These are the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Dr Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: “Testing of staff at Cranswick Foods has revealed a significant outbreak.

“At this stage we have identified about 140 positive cases out of around 300 tested so far. The analysis of swabs continues and the remaining staff on site are being tested today and tomorrow.

“Due to the high proportion of positive case results received so far, we are liaising with the Joint Biosecurity Centre and have stepped up contact tracing and leafletting in the Watton area, urging people with symptoms to access testing.

“We will continue to keep you updated as and when we receive more information.”

