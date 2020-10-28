Search

Advanced search

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:33 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 28 October 2020

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Fears about Cranswick workers living in crowded homes in Watton were raised with authorities in September - weeks before the pork factory became the centre of Norfolk’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak.

Cranswick Country Food in Watton has confirmed 140 members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Tom ChapmanCranswick Country Food in Watton has confirmed 140 members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Tom Chapman

In a letter to Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman at the start of October, Breckland Council’s chief executive Anna Graves said the council’s housing team was investigating properties where “large numbers” of staff were living, amid concerns it could lead to the virus spreading.

On September 24 the council held a meeting with police, Cranswick and an employment agency about workers’ living conditions.

It came after concerns were raised by a Watton resident about workers sleeping rough and in cramped homes of multiple occupation.

Ms Graves wrote: “It was a very productive meeting where a number of actions were agreed to help begin to tackle the issues.”

Watton councillor Keith Gilbert said cramped living conditions had long been an issue for Cranswick workers. Picture: Ian BurtWatton councillor Keith Gilbert said cramped living conditions had long been an issue for Cranswick workers. Picture: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch:

We have asked the council what those actions were, after at least 140 Cranswick workers tested positive.

Ms Graves also said in the October letter there would be further meetings to help reduce “these issues in and around Watton”.

Independent councillor Keith Gilbert said: “We do have an issue with houses of multiple occupation in Watton. It really doesn’t help the situation.

“It is very difficult for people living in these conditions to self isolate. I feel extremely sorry for them.”

A Cranswick spokesman said: “Cranswick has always abided by the code of conduct set by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

“In so doing, the business ensures the safety and welfare of all of its employees, verifying the address and living arrangements for each individual who they employ and this is a necessary contractual requirement for the business.”

The letter also revealed concerns from the council that Cranswick may not hold the addresses of all its staff for contact tracing in the event of an outbreak, as at least two were reportedly sleeping rough.

However, Norfolk County Council’s public health team, which is currently contact tracing Cranswick workers, said this had not been an issue during the current outbreak.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach

The car which crashed through the hoardings had to be recovered later in the day. Photo: Submitted

Britain’s poshest Christmas train is returning to Norwich

Train Manager Thomas Leonard on the Northern Belle in Norwich Station ready to take passengers for a luxurious Christmas journey in 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Workers at Cranswick not tested for more than week after outbreak began

Cranswick Country Foods. Pic: Archant

Town could see roads shake-up if £50,000 bid gets go-ahead

Elvin Road in Dereham could receive an