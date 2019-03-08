Search

Forget milkmen, you can now get wine delivered to your doorstep

PUBLISHED: 13:14 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 01 April 2019

Forget the milkman - Norfolk is now home to a wineman. Picture: Tap and Tipple

Forget the milkman - Norfolk is now home to a wineman. Picture: Tap and Tipple

Instead of waking up to a bottle of fresh milk on the doorstop, Norfolk people are being offered the chance to have litres of wine delivered to their homes.

Tap and Tipple are taking their mobile bar out to Norfolk's rural communities Picture: Tap and TippleTap and Tipple are taking their mobile bar out to Norfolk's rural communities Picture: Tap and Tipple

Tap and Tipple is a south Norfolk wine merchant, which sells wine on tap out of a converted horse box.

But as well as catering for drinkers at events around Norfolk, Matthew Harrowven – the owner of the business – is also offering a delivery service to his customer’s homes.

He said: “The idea was always to have a delivery service, so that we could refill the bottles and cut down on glass usage.

“I used to work as a wine buyer and it didn’t seem right to me that we were shipping all this glass around the world. This way, people can have wine delivered to their doors once a week, and pay for the product inside instead of for the packaging and marketing of the product.”

The 31-year-old Gissing resident started the business in November 2018.

Since then he has attended a number of trade shows and farmers markets, and delivers between 20 to 40 orders in the 15 mile radius from his village.

“I deliver on Thursdays to be more environmentally friendly and not be driving all the time,” he said.

“The wine is all delivered in kegs and plastic bags which are 100% recyclable. From there they’re put straight into the taps and then into the bottles, so the product is really fresh.”

Mr Harrowven is also hoping that his wine on tap offering will be taken up by pubs and restaurants.

He said: “We can install the taps and supply the wine. It’s all about the experience these days and the traditional pubs aren’t surviving. I used to live in the south of France and the doors of the pubs used to be opened and the people would come out and have a glass of wine and a pizza.

“I’m hoping that I can bring that back, that social and community aspect of drinking wine.”

Mr Harrowven has five wines on offer, including a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and an Argentinian Malbec.

A litre of wine is priced between £10 and £13, with the refillable bottles on sale for £2.

