New Costa and Navigator pub open at Norwich Airport
PUBLISHED: 08:58 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 01 April 2019
Norwich Airport
A new pub and Costa outlet has opened at Norwich Airport.
Passengers travelling out of the Norfolk will now be able to have a pint at the Navigator pub which was opened last week, or a coffee at the new chain outlet.
The new airside facilities are the latest stage in the transformation of the airport’s catering and retail offering.
MORE: Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations
The last nine months have included the opening of a brand new duty free shop, a new WH Smith and another Costa outlet in the airport terminal.
Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “We are excited to welcome the new airside Costa and The Navigator as the latest additions to the terminal, which is fantastic news for passengers.
“It is part of our commitment to providing the best possible experience to the travelling public and offering them even more choice from their local airport.”
The new coffee shop is the second Costa at the airport, with one recently having opened on the landside of the airport.
The airport employs around 280 staff and handles more than half a million passengers a year.