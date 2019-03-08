Search

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

PUBLISHED: 09:11 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 28 March 2019

Norwich Airport has added a raft of new destinations to its departures board for 2019.

Flights to Lake Garda have been added out of Norwich Airport. Picture: GettyFlights to Lake Garda have been added out of Norwich Airport. Picture: Getty

Destinations have been added to high-end hotspots such as Italy’s Lake Garda, Lake Como and Lake Maggiore.

Flights to Tuscany have also been added this year.

As well as Italy, flights have been added to Porto in north Portugal, and to Prague, Dresden and Berlin via Amsterdam.

New flights have been added out of Norwich Airport to Tuscany.New flights have been added out of Norwich Airport to Tuscany.

All of the flights will be operated by Newmarket Holidays.

