Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:51 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 23 January 2019

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Santander has announced it is closing a number of it’s high street stores in Norfolk.

The bank has revealed it will close branches in Norwich’s city centre, in Holt and in Aylsham.

The Norwich city centre outlet to shut is in St Stephens Street on December 12 of this year.

Holt’s Market Place bank will close on June 13.

Aylsham’s Red Lion Street outlet will close on July 4.

Branches will also close in Newmarket and Stowmarket on May 30 and July 25.

The closures are some of the 140 closures taking place over the next year, reassigning around 1,270 roles to other branches. As part of the restructuring, 100 Santander branches will also be refurbished as part of a £55m plan.

MORE: Barclays Bank defends plans to close branches in Norfolk Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”

She added: “We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

