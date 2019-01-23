Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Barclays Bank defends plans to close branches in Norfolk

23 January, 2019 - 11:20
Barclays King's Lynn Hardwick branch, which is set to close along with the branch in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Barclays King's Lynn Hardwick branch, which is set to close along with the branch in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Barclays has defended its decision to close two more Norfolk branches, saying people no longer use them.

Its King’s Lynn Hardwick branch will be closing on April 26 and its Downham Market branch will follow suit on May 3.

The bank says customer numbers have fallen by 16pc at Hardwick over the last two years and just 53 regular customers use it. Numbers have fallen by 9pc at Downham, which has 153 regular customers.

It says there will be no redundancies, with staff moving to work at other branches.

Kathryn Kitson, Community Banking Director for Barclays Norfolk and Suffolk said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch at Hansa Road, King’s Lynn, customer usage has continued to decline and more than 82pc of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“At the branch in Downham Market, customer usage has continued to decline and more than 74pc of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.”

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said he was “disappointed and saddened” that Barclays was closing its Hardwick branch.

He said: “Although more and more people are committed to online and telephone banking, there are still plenty of smaller businesses that rely on the local branch in-order to pay in cash and cheques.

“It is certainly the intention of the big banks to move towards a cashless society but there will always be a significant number of businesses and individuals that cannot do without their local branch.”

“Bearing this in mind, I have been in touch with Barclays about this to express my grave concerns, I have also asked them if they have consulted fully and properly with their customers.

“My own view is that they should put this on hold pending a proper survey of their existing customer base, as well as examining whether there is an argument for expanding this branch and offering more services.”

Customers will now receive letters with a copy of its decision to close document. Posters will be displayed.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Revealed: How struggling enterprise agency Nwes paid public cash to directors’ firms

Former Nwes chief executive Kevin Horne hit back at the allegations. Photo: Bill Smith

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Revolting’ - Couple want to move after repeatedly finding human waste outside their back gate

Local residents along Brandon Road in Watton are finding human waste and huge amounts of litter along their gardens and properties. Steve Curtis with Maxine and Frank Hauck Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school children taught road safety with speed gun

Pupils from Eye Primary School got the chance to use a speed gun, learning how to record the speed of passing vehicles. Picture: Suffolk Police

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norwich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists