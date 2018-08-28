Search

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 22 January 2019

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A restaurant at the Riverside leisure complex has shut and the owners have thanked customers for their support.

Metal sheets have been erected around Artorio’s Mediterranean Grill in the city and the owners confirmed its closure on social media.

They posted on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon: “It is with sadness that we have decided to close Artorio’s.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers for coming over the past years.

“The restaurant is now closed.”

Reacting to the news, Joanne Cole wrote: “That is a real shame, such a lovely place to go and delicious food.

“If you open up somewhere else, let us know.

Lorraine Andrews added: “Sad, one of my favourite restaurants, many lovely meals in there.”

The leasehold for the family-friendly restaurant, which served a range of pizzas, pastas and Greek speciality dishes, was up for sale on property sites last year.

The closure comes a day after Veeno Italian wine bar in Castle Mall announced its closure after four months in business.

