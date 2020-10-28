Search

Advanced search

‘MP’s aren’t missing meals’ – Mother hits out at government

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 October 2020

Picture: Getty Images/Michael Regan/PA Wire/PA Images

Picture: Getty Images/Michael Regan/PA Wire/PA Images

Getty Images/Michael Regan/PA Wire/PA Images

A single mother of four has branded the government “disgusting” after being forced to use a food bank to feed her children during the school holidays.

People queue up at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich. Pic: suppliedPeople queue up at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich. Pic: supplied

Her scathing attack comes as businesses and the public alike backed the recently launched Norfolk Against Holiday Hunger (NAHH) campaign which is urging MPs to change their minds on the issue of free school meals.

NAHH aims to swell the pressure on MPs after the government refused to extend the provision for the poorest children during half term.

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford had led demands for the government to once again fund holiday meals as they did during the summer.

But when a bid to push it through parliament was defeated businesses stepped up to offer free meals to the region’s most needy youngsters.

MP George Freeman, who has changed his mind over the school meals issue. Picture: EDP/Ian BurtMP George Freeman, who has changed his mind over the school meals issue. Picture: EDP/Ian Burt

The mother, who volunteers at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich and asked to be named as Sarah, said: “In the school holidays, your children eat a lot more and it’s a real worry how I am going to feed them. It’s disgusting that the government isn’t helping more, the MPs don’t look like they’ve missed many meals.”

It comes as Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman admitted the government had misjudged the mood of the nation and called for a U-turn after initially voting against the Labour motion. Norwich South MP Clive Lewis was the only local politician to back extending meals into holidays.

Businessman Owen Willis, on the committee for NAHH, said pressure was mounting for the government to alter its decision.

“We are no longer a fringe campaign but people are starting to crack,” he said. “We can win this.”

MORE: Former care home up for sale again for £675,000

Brian Green, also a member of NAHH and who coordinates food aid from the Phoenix Centre, now wants people to sign an open letter to be sent to the government.

He said the problem of children going hungry locally had got worse since he started the foodbank three and a half years ago.

You may also want to watch:

“For every meal we served all those years ago, we now serve five,” he said. “Over this time, we have seen the need and desperation grow. This crisis has only been intensified by the pandemic.

“Our project benefits financially from the Covid funds made available by the government. However, we would far rather the government used its money to provide school meals during the holidays. Stop-gap measures by charities such as ours do not meet the need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach

The car which crashed through the hoardings had to be recovered later in the day. Photo: Submitted

Britain’s poshest Christmas train is returning to Norwich

Train Manager Thomas Leonard on the Northern Belle in Norwich Station ready to take passengers for a luxurious Christmas journey in 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Workers at Cranswick not tested for more than week after outbreak began

Cranswick Country Foods. Pic: Archant

Town could see roads shake-up if £50,000 bid gets go-ahead

Elvin Road in Dereham could receive an