Norfolk businesses dig deep and back Rashford’s campaign as anger grows over free meals

Norfolk businesses are stepping in to help feed children this half term after Marcus Rashford's campaign to extend free school meals did not get government backing monkeybusinessimages

Businesses are taking matters into their own hands after England footballer Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals to children during half term was rejected by MPs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manchester United striker retweeted the Duke’s Head's message that they would be helping out hungry children. Manchester United striker retweeted the Duke’s Head's message that they would be helping out hungry children.

The 22-year-old footballer’s campaign to lift Britain’s poorest children out of poverty has already forced one government u-turn this year and seen him awarded an MBE.

But anger is growing after Conservative MPs voted not to back an opposition motion to extend free meals during autumn half-term – and now Norfolk’s charities, pubs and other businesses have stepped up.

Former headteacher Andrew Livingstone, who now runs the Duke’s Head in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, has pledged to supply 20 packed lunches each day of half term for children who would normal get free meals at school.

“You ate out to help out, it’s now our turn to help out,” he said. “Politicians are not putting their constituents first, we in the hospitality industry are suffering but I am prepared to put resources into helping our community who need it.”

Volunteers at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich prepare the free school lunches. Pic: supplied Volunteers at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich prepare the free school lunches. Pic: supplied

MORE: Former bank sells at auction for new homes

And Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite community at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich, said the organisation would be dishing out 200 free packed lunches every day of the half-term break.

“If we don’t help out the children go hungry,” he said. “By the time this is all over we will be back to the 1950s when rationing had stopped, and you know where the government axe will fall.”

Eight volunteers who run the Phoenix Centre, in Mile Cross Road, are on standby throughout half term handing out lunches as well as offering 150 food hampers for families every week.

Brian Green, at the Phoenix Centre, Norwich. This picture was taken pre Covid. Pic: EDP Brian Green, at the Phoenix Centre, Norwich. This picture was taken pre Covid. Pic: EDP

And Mr Green predicts the poverty levels to climb in the coming weeks with more parents out of work because of the Covid-hit economy.

“In the last two weeks of the summer holidays, when the council vouchers were being used up, we were run off our feet and overspent our budget by £1,500,” he added. “Children were desperate, people were crying, these are parents who have been made redundant because of Covid.

“A headteacher of a local school said there were parents in each class who had been made redundant over the summer holidays. We have people coming to us, saying they don’t think they deserve to get stuff, that is the biggest problem– pride. We had a woman come in saying she was in debt and it was her child’s birthday and she couldn’t afford to buy anything, we gave her a few Tesco cakes and she just sat and howled.”

And more businesses are also determined to do their bit. Breakers Cafe in Cromer has recently launched a ‘pay with a post-it’ scheme, which asks customers to buy a drink for a stranger and pin a note to a board for those who cannot afford a drink. It has now received a donation of £50 for children’s meals.

Brian Green, of Unite, who is giving away 200 free packed lunches to school children every day at the Phoenix Centre, Norwich. This picture was taken pre Covid. Pic: EDP Brian Green, of Unite, who is giving away 200 free packed lunches to school children every day at the Phoenix Centre, Norwich. This picture was taken pre Covid. Pic: EDP

Other pubs also offering free packed lunches include the Red Lion in Dereham, and the Baytree House boutique hotel, in Lowestoft.

In Norfolk and Waveney, Conservative MPs Peter Aldous, Richard Bacon, Duncan Baker, Therese Coffey, George Freeman, Brandon Lewis, Jerome Mayhew, Chloe Smith, and James Wild voted against offering free school meals.

South West Norfolk Tory MP Elizabeth Truss did not vote and Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis backed the motion.

In the wake of the vote, Rashford said: “Put aside all the noise, the digs, the party politics and let’s focus on the reality.

People queue up at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich. Pic: supplied People queue up at the Phoenix Centre in Norwich. Pic: supplied

“A significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter because of comments that have been made today.”

If you want to pledge help you can contact the Phoenix Centre, Norwich on 01603 403814.

If you are an organisation offering free school lunches over half term in Norfolk and Waveney, please email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet @edpbusiness

The Duke's Head, Great Yarmouth, which is offering free packed lunches for school children throughout half term. Pic: EDP The Duke's Head, Great Yarmouth, which is offering free packed lunches for school children throughout half term. Pic: EDP