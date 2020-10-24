Former care home up for sale again for £675,000

Sunnymeade, Buxton. Pic: David Bale, EDP. Archant

A former residential home which was converted into a luxury guesthouse in north Norfolk is for sale.

Sunnymeade, Crown Road, Buxton, near Aylsham, is for sale as a seven-bedroom Victorian family home with bed and breakfast or holiday let income potential.

It went under the hammer at auction back in February soon after it reopened as a guest house for sale for a guide price of £700,000. Bids during the auction reached £747,000 but it eventually didn’t sell.

The attractive building, which dates to 1895, was converted to a care home for dementia patients called Mead Lodge in 1985, but that facility shut suddenly in August, 2019. The owners then decided to close it down, and it reopened as a guest house in November, 2019.

Agents Strutt & Parker, now selling the property, describe it as: a “substantial period detached town house with a two bedroom annexe situated in the popular Broadland village of Buxton, close to the Norfolk Broads.”