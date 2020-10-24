Search

Advanced search

Former care home up for sale again for £675,000

PUBLISHED: 10:22 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 24 October 2020

Sunnymeade, Buxton. Pic: David Bale, EDP.

Sunnymeade, Buxton. Pic: David Bale, EDP.

Archant

A former residential home which was converted into a luxury guesthouse in north Norfolk is for sale.

Sunnymeade, Crown Road, Buxton, near Aylsham, is for sale as a seven-bedroom Victorian family home with bed and breakfast or holiday let income potential.

It went under the hammer at auction back in February soon after it reopened as a guest house for sale for a guide price of £700,000. Bids during the auction reached £747,000 but it eventually didn’t sell.

MORE: Norfolk’s businesses dig deep and back Rashford’s campaign as anger grows over free meals

The attractive building, which dates to 1895, was converted to a care home for dementia patients called Mead Lodge in 1985, but that facility shut suddenly in August, 2019. The owners then decided to close it down, and it reopened as a guest house in November, 2019.

Agents Strutt & Parker, now selling the property, describe it as: a “substantial period detached town house with a two bedroom annexe situated in the popular Broadland village of Buxton, close to the Norfolk Broads.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How we won fight to name cathedral fraudster

Rene Mugenzi claimed his life would be under threat if it was revealed that he lived in Norwich, yet he posted public photos on Facebook of his life in Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Rene Mugenzi

Criminals more likely to be punished for bike thefts than rape as charges plummet

Charge rates for rape in Norfolk and Suffolk have fallen to just 2pc of all cases reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yarmouth overtakes Norwich with highest coronavirus rate in Norfolk

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery of postcard delivered 100 years late solved

Ruth Brown and Rosie Moncur Brown reunited with 100 year old postcard sent by Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Mum and Daughter reach BBC ‘Pointless’ final

Pauline Codman (right) from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff (right) won the coveted Pointless trophy. Picture: Katrina McDuff