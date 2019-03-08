Search

Two Norwich restaurants apply for outdoor dining areas

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 14 May 2019

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Archant

Two city centre restaurants have put in a bid to get permission for outside dining areas.

The Last Wine bar, on St Georges Street, and Turkish restaurant Haggle, on St Benedicts Street, have both applied to Norwich City Council to make use of the space outside their entrances.

According to The Last Wine Bar's application, it would have 32 chairs and eight tables, which would be outside from 9am to 11pm.

The restaurant and wine bar was bought in March by four of its regular customers after founder James Sawrey-Cookson announced his retirement.

It currently has permission for tables in the courtyard behind the bar but is seeking to create an al fresco seating area in the pedestrianised St Georges Street itself.

Haggle has applied for three tables and six chairs, to be out from 9am to 11pm, in addition to three barriers.

The application said: "The barriers would be between 1m and 1.2m in length minimising use of space on the pavement, while allowing sufficient room for customers to move freely into and out of their seating."

The council received The Last Wine Bar and Haggle's applications on May 8 and May 9 respectively.

The public have until June 5 and 6 respectively to comment.

