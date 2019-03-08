New Romanian restaurant to open in Norwich

The new Romanian restaurant on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Olimpia Sadler Olimpia Sadler

The owner of a new Romanian restaurant has said locals are in for something a little bit different.

Olimpia Sadler is opening a new restaurant. Photo: Olimpia Sadler Olimpia Sadler is opening a new restaurant. Photo: Olimpia Sadler

Brasov Taste of Romania, which is run by Olimpia Sadler, who is originally from Bucharest, and her daughter Denisa Anghel, will serve authentic Eastern European food cooked by a Romanian chef.

Mrs Sadler, who has a background in business, said she was proud to open her first Norwich venture, adding that she was excited for people in the city to try traditional Romanian cuisine.

She said: "I can proudly say our food is delicious. It is all home cooked and we aim to use local produce where we can.

"Romanian food is not like English food and the dishes will be a bit different - but good different.

Denisa Anghel is running the restuarant with her mum. Photo: Olimpia Sadler Denisa Anghel is running the restuarant with her mum. Photo: Olimpia Sadler

"When I have cooked for English people before they have loved the food and said things like I would eat this everyday if I could."

Mrs Sadler helped open the Books and Beans café in Great Yarmouth, which serves multinational food, and said her greatest wish for her Norwich restaurant is that people will be open to trying unfamiliar dishes.

She said: "I really want people to try the food because until you try it you just don't know what it's like even if you think you do.

"I think one of the most popular things will be our doughnuts with sour cream and jam, and even our apple pies are different from English ones - they are more like a strudel and we serve them with sweet cheese."

Inside Brasov Taste of Romania. Photo: Olimpia Sadler Inside Brasov Taste of Romania. Photo: Olimpia Sadler

The restaurant is set to include dishes such as sarmale - leaves of cabbage stuffed with mince meat and vegetables served with polenta - along with soups and stews.

Mrs Sadler first moved to Norwich in 2015. In Romania she ran a number of businesses including bakeries, and later moved to America, then Great Yarmouth before relocating to the city.

Brasov Taste of Romania, at 47 Dereham Road, will open to the public on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm.

Inside Brasov Taste of Romania. Photo: Olimpia Sadler Inside Brasov Taste of Romania. Photo: Olimpia Sadler

Inside Brasov Taste of Romania. Photo: Olimpia Sadler Inside Brasov Taste of Romania. Photo: Olimpia Sadler

