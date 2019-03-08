Last Wine Bar submits application for outdoor seating as part of French brasserie revamp

The Last Wine Bar is being given a Parisian remodel as the new owners of the eatery submit an application for outdoor seating, as well as a redesign of the ground floor.

The Norwich restaurant and wine bar was bought in March by four of its regular customers after founder James Sawrey-Cookson announced his retirement.

Now the owners want to transform the ground floor of the site into a French-style brasserie, serving morning coffee and pastries, lunch, as well as afternoon tea and dinner.

The restaurant currently has permission for tables in the courtyard behind the bar, but is seeking to create an al fresco seating area in the pedestrianised St George's Street itself.

“People's habits are much more informal nowadays, and they don't restrict going out to the traditional lunch and dinner times,” said Lynda Baxter, one of the quartet who took over the business.

She continued: “We are seeking to reflect that by opening all day, and by bringing a little bit of French café culture to this increasingly vibrant and buzzing part of the city. Sitting on the terrace of a café enjoying a cup of coffee or a glass of wine is something many enjoy, and the pedestrianised St George's Street is the ideal location for such outdoor seating.”

The proposal for outdoor tables and chairs would see seating for up to 16 people in front of the building, with last food orders being taken by 8pm each evening.

Ms Baxter said: “We are committed to preserving everything that people love about The Last, whilst at the same time giving it a new lease of life by investing in the future.”