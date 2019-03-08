Norwich vegan shop named best in England

The owner of a Norwich shop is celebrating after it was named the best vegan shop in England.

Little Shop of Vegans, which is located in St Benedicts Street, was awarded the accolade by charity Viva!, which campaigns for animal rights and the promotion of the vegan lifestyle.

The shop sells more than 500 different products including dairy-free cheeses, meat alternatives, pick n' mix, chocolate bars, eco-friendly toiletries, plastic-free household goods, candles and gifts.

Owner Rachel Cox, 44, said: "This was such a surprise when I found out - I didn't even know we'd been nominated and it's lovely to think people appreciate what we are doing here.

"As more and more people learn about the experience of farm animals and the impact of animal agriculture on the environment, more people are reducing their meat and dairy intake or going totally vegan - and Norwich couldn't be a better place to do it.

"We've now got the best vegan shop in England, some amazing restaurants and coffee shops.

"You can see why Norwich was named the most vegan-friendly city in the UK earlier this year."

Another Norwich business, One Planet Pizza, also picked up two awards from Viva!- 'Award for Outstanding Loyalty & Commitment as Business Partner' and 'Award for Excellence and Innovation: Best Vegan Pizza'.

Joe Hill, joint director of One Planet Pizza said: "We are so honoured to have won these Viva! awards.

"It means the world to us that we can stand side by side and work so closely with this amazing charity that we share our ultimate goal with - to make this world a better and more compassionate place to live for all."

The awards come as part of the celebrations marking 25 years of Viva! with the charity saying they had "decided to recognise those at the forefront of the vegan movement".

Other award winners included high street bakery Greggs with their vegan sausage roll, chain restaurant Zizzi for their vegan dessert and celebrity vegan Heather Mills.

