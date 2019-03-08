Search

Norfolk restaurants recognised in Good Food Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:16 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 06 November 2019

Norfolk restaurants and cafes have been recognised in the Good Food Awards 2020. Photo: Archant

Archant

Six Norfolk businesses have been named Good Food Award 2020 winners.

Bann Thai in Cromer on Church Street. Photo: Google MapsBann Thai in Cromer on Church Street. Photo: Google Maps

The annual awards, "which symbolise only the very best in their field", claim to be "the blue ribbon" for delicious dishes and recognise restaurants, cafes, bistros and fine dining establishments that have excelled in the past 12 months.

PONO Superfood Bar in St Giles Street, Namaste India in Opie Street, Dhaba at Fifteen in Magdalen Street and Christophes Crepes in Davey Place were all recognised in the most recent awards, as were Bann Thai Restaurant in Cromer and Prima Rosa in Salhouse.

Good Food accolades are given out based on the quality of the dishes served, ranking against competitors, consistent positive customer feedback and high food hygiene ratings, and organisers describe the awards as "free of advertisers, free to enter, and completely based on merit."

There are also award categories for fish and chips, takeaways and gastropubs.

Prima Rosa in Salhouse. Photo: Luke PowellPrima Rosa in Salhouse. Photo: Luke Powell

In the first of these Norwich fish and chips shops Orford Plaice in the city centre, Chish and Fips in Angel Road and Boundary Fish Bar in Aylsham Road were winners, and so was My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston.

Istanbul Kebab and Pizza House in Great Yarmouth picked up an award in the takeaway category and in the gastropub category The King's Head in Bawburgh, The Brisley Bell Inn in Brisley, Bank House Hotel in King's Lynn, The Rose and Crown in Snettisham and The Orange Tree at Thornham were all recognised.

Christophes Crepes in Davey Place. Photo: Steve AdamsChristophes Crepes in Davey Place. Photo: Steve Adams

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Pono Superfood Bar in St Giles Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPono Superfood Bar in St Giles Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise BradleyNamaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

