Search

Advanced search

Dog who 'needs to know he will always be loved' still waiting after weeks at rescue centre

09 November, 2019 - 08:00
Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to find a home for a dog who has had an unsettled past.

Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkWizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Whizzer, who is a young Parson Russell Terrier, came to the RSPCA a few weeks ago and is still hoping to find a home.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Wizzer has had an unsettled past but it's now time for him to find his forever home where he knows he will always be loved and looked after.

"He will need to be the only pet as hasn't been used to living with other dogs or cats."

The adoption fee for Whizzer is £200.

Shelby Loveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShelby Loveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give him the loving home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need homes this week.

Shelby Loveheart is a friendly affectionate lap cat who would like a home where someone is around a lot of the time.

She has just raised four kittens and has now been spayed ready to find a home of her own where she can have the easy life.

Ghost needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGhost needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Ghost is a friendly female kitten aged around 13 weeks old. She loves lots of fuss and attention and loves to play.

Brewster is aged around four months old and feeling a little shy at the moment.

He is getting used to people and learning that he does like a chin rub.

It would be nice if Brewster could be rehomed with one of his playmates.

Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBrewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Caspian is looking for an indoor home as he has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

He is super friendly and greets everyone he meets.

Chutney is a striking semi-longhaired kitten.

She would be happiest in an adult only home.

Caspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCaspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

Dizzy Madeira is still with the RSPCA and hoping someone will give her a chance.

She is an anxious cat who would be happiest in a quiet single person household.

Gabriel arrived at the charity in a poorly way, but he is feeling much better now.

Chutney needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkChutney needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is a shy cat who deserves a nice home after the hard life he's obviously had.

Little Milo is like a whirlwind, he is all over the place and into everything.

If you are looking for a furry ball of fun then he is the one.

Big Milo is thought to be aged around six years old.

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is looking for an adult home where he will be the only pet. He is a friendly boy who will do anything for a treat.

Minnie is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossed with Lurcher who came to the RSPCA malnourished and very underweight.

She is now feeling much better and is ready to find a new home.

She would be happiest in a home where she was the only pet and where her owner was home most of the time.

Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dulux will be looking for a new home in the future if the RSPCA is unable to find her owner.

She was found in the yard of B&Q in Great Yarmouth and is sadly not microchipped.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Little Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLittle Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Television comedians Whitehouse and Mortimer tuck into meat pie while filming for BBC

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

Angry Farke blasts Buendia’s ‘nursery’ mistake in City’s 2-0 Watford defeat

Emi Buendia's early error proved costly in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Concern for young woman who has gone missing in Lowestoft

Yasmin Page. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Neighbours describe their ‘hell’ at living near to appalling woman

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wanted to stay alive’- Asylum seekers on why they came to Norwich

Asylum seekers in Norwich share their stories of why they fled their native countries to find a new life in the UK. Pictures: Soiful Alam/Emad Mohammad/AP Photo/Gaia Anderson

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford

Tom Trybull tries to test the Watford backline in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

WATCH: Brawls in Prince of Wales Road caught on camera

One of the fights that broke out in Prince of Wales Road on Halloween. Photo: Neil Perry

Decision due over fate of Redwell Brewery’s Tap Room bar

Flashback to the 2018 opening of the Tap Room bar at Redwell Brewery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists