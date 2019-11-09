Dog who 'needs to know he will always be loved' still waiting after weeks at rescue centre

Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to find a home for a dog who has had an unsettled past.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Whizzer, who is a young Parson Russell Terrier, came to the RSPCA a few weeks ago and is still hoping to find a home.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Wizzer has had an unsettled past but it's now time for him to find his forever home where he knows he will always be loved and looked after.

"He will need to be the only pet as hasn't been used to living with other dogs or cats."

The adoption fee for Whizzer is £200.

Shelby Loveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelby Loveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give him the loving home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need homes this week.

Shelby Loveheart is a friendly affectionate lap cat who would like a home where someone is around a lot of the time.

She has just raised four kittens and has now been spayed ready to find a home of her own where she can have the easy life.

Ghost needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Ghost needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Ghost is a friendly female kitten aged around 13 weeks old. She loves lots of fuss and attention and loves to play.

Brewster is aged around four months old and feeling a little shy at the moment.

He is getting used to people and learning that he does like a chin rub.

It would be nice if Brewster could be rehomed with one of his playmates.

Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Caspian is looking for an indoor home as he has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

He is super friendly and greets everyone he meets.

Chutney is a striking semi-longhaired kitten.

She would be happiest in an adult only home.

Caspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Caspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

Dizzy Madeira is still with the RSPCA and hoping someone will give her a chance.

She is an anxious cat who would be happiest in a quiet single person household.

Gabriel arrived at the charity in a poorly way, but he is feeling much better now.

Chutney needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Chutney needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is a shy cat who deserves a nice home after the hard life he's obviously had.

Little Milo is like a whirlwind, he is all over the place and into everything.

If you are looking for a furry ball of fun then he is the one.

Big Milo is thought to be aged around six years old.

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is looking for an adult home where he will be the only pet. He is a friendly boy who will do anything for a treat.

Minnie is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossed with Lurcher who came to the RSPCA malnourished and very underweight.

She is now feeling much better and is ready to find a new home.

She would be happiest in a home where she was the only pet and where her owner was home most of the time.

Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dulux will be looking for a new home in the future if the RSPCA is unable to find her owner.

She was found in the yard of B&Q in Great Yarmouth and is sadly not microchipped.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Little Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Little Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk