Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

PUBLISHED: 10:44 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 February 2019

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain is searching for an investor in an apparent bid to save the ailing chain in the 11th hour.

The TV chef was forced to close a handful of restaurants last year due to the casual dining crunch, and saw his Norwich eatery announce its closure due to the landowner finding another tenant.

But now the Jamie Oliver Group is looking to expand the business once again, though what this means for Norfolk’s outlet remains unclear.

 A spokesman for Jamie Oliver Group said: “Building on the success of Jamie’s recent books and TV shows, Jamie Oliver Restaurants Group is seeking an investment partner to work alongside Jamie and the team to evolve and expand the business in the UK and international markets.”

Jamie Oliver in his new Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade. Photo: Bill SmithJamie Oliver in his new Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade. Photo: Bill Smith

Any deal is also likely to include a fresh injection of capital from Mr Oliver himself, who put £13m of his own money into the business when it ran into trouble last year.

Despite setbacks, Mr Oliver said the casual dining industry was primed for a comeback.

“I think we will come back and it will come back strong and it will be relevant,” he said.

“For myself and most of the others it’s just sticking it out and listening. I think lots of lessons have been learned but I still believe in the sector.”

