Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

06 February, 2019 - 09:43
The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Archant

A family-run business which has called the city home for almost two decades is shutting its doors at the end of the month.

Cane Furniture Centre on Dereham Road has announced it will be closing after 17 years in the city.

The business is run by husband and wife team Vanessa and Steve Pidgen, who have worked seven days a week in an attempt to keep the business afloat.

But due to rising costs and falling demand, the pair have decided to move on.

“There just comes a point when you have to say ‘enough’,” said Mrs Pidgen. “We’re devastated; this has been our life for the past 17 years.

“A main problem for us has been that people don’t want to pay delivery charges anymore,” Mrs Pidgen continued.

“We used to sell a lot of bespoke cushions – we were one of the only places that could make custom replacement cushions and we shipped nationwide. But since volumetric pricing was introduced the costs just went through the roof, what used to cost £3 was costing the price of a 15 kilo product, even if it didn’t weight that much.”

The pair also saw a main part of their business in bespoke carving products, which also took a huge hit when the new postage charges were brought in.

“I think Brexit has also played a part,” said Mrs Pidgen.

“I think people are very scared at the moment – they don’t know what’s going to happen and don’t have the confidence to spend their money.

“We’re on a corner and over Christmas we’re used to seeing cars chock-a-block, crawling up the road to get into Chapelfield, but every time we looked out of the window this year it’s been empty.”

She added: “We do have a big website, but people do want to come in and sit on the furniture and feel it and look at it in person – but that’s just not happening.

“Then, if they do want to order it they don’t want to pay for a three-piece suite to be delivered across the county, or even the country.”

Cane Furniture Centre is holding a closing down sale and will cease trading at the end of February.

