First look at Cocina refurbishment

06 February, 2019 - 13:34
Cocina's refurbishments began this week. Picture:

Cocina's refurbishments began this week. Picture:

Archant

Mexican restaurant Cocina has given its Castle Mall eatery a face lift, with the renovation of its bar area.

Cocina's refurbishment. Picture:Cocina's refurbishment. Picture:

The work, which began this week, is being done to make the area more of a destination for weekday drinkers.

The refurbishment will see more sofas and artwork brought to the area, which staff are hoping will attract greater footfall.

“When you walked past the bar area before it was black and white, and didn’t look very appealing,” said Lauren Wordley, the manager of Cocina’s Tombland outlet.

“We wanted it to reflect more of the Mexican theme and be more of a destination for people coming in after work for a drink.”

Cocina before the rennovations. Picture: CocinaCocina before the rennovations. Picture: Cocina

Cocina is located on Castle Mall’s terrace, which has undergone a £2m transformation.

Despite this, tenants Veeno have recently shut temporarily.

“We weren’t worried when Veeno closed because they were so different to us,” said Ms Wordley.

“We have enough footfall with people coming through to the cinema, and with this big mural we’re hoping it’s eye-catching enough to bring people in, and into a more relaxed environment.

Cocina before the work. Picture: CocinaCocina before the work. Picture: Cocina

“This refurb was planned well before Veeno moved on, so it’s not as a result of that.”

The newly designed bar will be launched at an event on February 16.

She continued: “We’re not really worried about being compared to other eateries on the terrace. Bourgee is more expensive than us, and we get a lot of families and large tables booking in with us, it’s a different offering.

“We just want to increase the range of customers we have coming in here so that we’re seen as different types of a destination.”

