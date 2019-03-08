Video

Look inside the newly-refurbished Compleat Angler pub

Andrew Coe, Compleat Angler Landlord. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

It isn't just Norwich City going up a league this year as the Compleat Angler reopens with a new look.

The Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales road in Norwich has gone a major refurbishing ahead of the new football season. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales road in Norwich has gone a major refurbishing ahead of the new football season. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Greene King-owned pub, located in Prince of Wales Road, shut on July 21 whilst the refurbishment took place to make it "a lot more inviting".

Among the changes to the pub include a new bar and revamped terrace and it comes just in time for the start of the football season.

To celebrate the reopening, there will be a launch party on Saturday, August 3 with live music from 9pm from local band TrueScape.

Mr Coe, who has run the pub for the last two-and-a-half years, said: "We've had the whole pub painted throughout with new furniture, flooring, bar, coffee station and beer pumps.

"We have added in booth seating to make it more comfortable and added a pool table and dart board downstairs, have three indoor and one outdoor TV, upgraded the toilets, which are superb now, and outside we have new lighting and heaters.

"We were getting run down and it was seven or eight years since the last refurbishment and Greene King decided to invest in us now whilst we are doing well to make the pub go that extra mile."

In 2017, landlord Andrew Coe closed the door to away fans due to the mess and trouble it caused and he now only welcome in Canaries fans on matchdays which has "been amazing" for business.

With a number of pubs closing in Norwich over the last few years, Mr Coe thinks the move to create a hub for fans has helped them buck the trend.

Mr Coe added: "I wanted the refurbishment to be done before the season so when Norwich fans come they have an amazing pub to go back to and a pub they could be proud of.

"Welcoming Norwich City fans just a stone's throw from the ground has been amazing and helped us succeed and we are hoping with the new look it will bring more customers with families and females as it looks a lot more inviting."

Whilst the live music, karaoke and DJ nights and Soul on the River events will remain, Mr Coe also has plans for poker nights, open mic and quizzes.

Mr Coe added: "I want to try and fill up every night with activities and give people something to come in the pub for."

