Norwich pub set to reopen with new bar and revamped terrace

PUBLISHED: 10:35 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 25 July 2019

Andrew Coe - landlord of the Compleat Angler Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A well-known city pub is hoping to reel customers back in after closing for a fortnight to undergo refurbishment.

The Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales Road shut its doors on Sunday, July 21 and will relaunch on Friday, August 2 with a fresh look.

The refurbishment has included a new bar and kitchen equipment and an extended seating area on the terrace that overlooks the river.

Andrew Coe, general manager of the Compleat Angler, said: "I am really looking forward to showing off the new look of the Compleat Angler.

"I am very proud of our great food and daily deals and combined with our stylish new look and extended outdoor dining area, I am sure our customers will enjoy it and I look forward to welcoming them back."

The pub is already a popular choice with Norwich City fans, both to watch games and for fans heading to Carrow Road, and the six figure investment coincides with the team's promotion to the premiership.

In 2017, manager Andrew Coe closed the door to away fans due to the mess and trouble it caused and they now only welcome in Canaries fans on matchdays.

To celebrate the reopening, there will be a launch party on Saturday, August 3 with live music from 9pm from local band TrueScape.

The pub will also continue to run karaoke every Friday, live music every Saturday and regular comedy and quiz nights.

Bradley Torlage, business development manager, said: "It is always exciting to see a pub transformed - this is a huge change to the Compleat Angler but one I am sure the local people of Norwich will thoroughly enjoy."

The Compleat Angler is owned by Greene King, who have its headquarters in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, and operates 2,900 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.

