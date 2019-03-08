Video

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass

From children's play areas to crowd-pleasing food, here are 11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk.

Secluded and hidden away tables in the Urban Jungle garden centre café, at Old Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Secluded and hidden away tables in the Urban Jungle garden centre café, at Old Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

These spots across the county go the extra mile for families with welcoming staff, plenty of food and drink options and activities to keep children entertained.

1. The Jolly Sailors

Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BJ

Monday to Saturday 12pm to 11pm, Sunday 12pm to 10.30pm

Located on the A149 coast road, it was previously named the best family pub at the Great British Pub Awards 2015 and offers British classics alongside stonebaked pizzas, local seafood and ice cream from a garden beach hut.

There is a great selection of ales from Brancaster Brewery, spirits, with a focus on rums, for adults and sandy or muddy boots or paws are welcome in the 18th century pub which also boasts an outdoor children's play area with a treasure chest and Jolly Roger boat.

2. Urban Jungle

A meaty treat at The Jolly Sailors Picture: The Jolly Sailors Brancaster Staithe A meaty treat at The Jolly Sailors Picture: The Jolly Sailors Brancaster Staithe

Ringland Lane, Costessey, NR8 5BG

Daily 10am to 4.30pm

Get lost in the jungle in this unique cafe, which is set in a giant tropical greenhouse and features cacti, houseplants, a pond and a bridge over it where you can look over and spot the fish.

The cafe serves tasty, locally-sourced food with brunch from 10am to 11.30am, with options such as a Jungle cooked breakfast, or vegetarian version, waffles and smashed avocado on toast.

Lunch is served from 12pm to 2.30pm with sandwiches, salads and frittatas and once you're done you can explore the plant centre which features a cacti greenhouse.

3. The Avenue Pub

Beatty Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4BW

12pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to 12am Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 10.30pm Sunday

Zaks Restaurant in Mousehold Heath Picture: ANTONY KELLY Zaks Restaurant in Mousehold Heath Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A family-run, community pub with a warm welcome for families guaranteed and they offer a Captain Pug's children's menu with options such as sausage and chips, southern fried chicken strips and ice cream with meals for just £2.95, which means more money to spend on the many attractions at the beach.

The pub also serves pizzas, pub classics, a range of burgers and regularly hosts live entertainment and show Sky Sports.

4. Acle Bridge Inn

Acle, NR13 3AS

Monday to Saturday 11am to 11pm, Sunday 11am to 10.30pm

A popular choice with Broads cruisers and locals alike, the Acle Bridge Inn offers scenic views and has 12 on-site moorings available to use during the day for free and for £5 per night for each boat from 6pm which is refunded if you eat there.

The pub offers family favourites, include a separate gluten free menu, with options such as chilli, nachos, burgers and lasagne and a large outdoor garden with a play area and arcade.

The sign for Captain America's in Exchange Street Picture: Denise Bradley The sign for Captain America's in Exchange Street Picture: Denise Bradley

5. Zaks Diner

Waterside NR3 1TS/Mousehold NR1 4HW/Poringland NR14 7RP

Monday to Friday 12pm until late, weekends 9am until late/daily 12pm until late/daily 12pm until late

You'd be hard pushed to find a family in Norwich who hasn't visited a Zaks, with a crowd-pleasing menu including hot dogs, milkshakes and ice creams and their famous chargrilled burgers with varieties such as The B-B-Q, with barbecue sauce and Monterey jack cheese and The Greek with halloumi, red onion and sweet chilli relish.

There is a laid back atmosphere, fun and colourful decor and it will make you feel like you're in a real American diner.

6. Captain America's Hamburger Heaven

4 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AT

Tuesday to Friday 12pm to 9pm, Saturday, 12pm to 10pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, Mondays closed

Another popular choice for families, located in the city centre opposite Jarrold and the perfect spot to pop in before shopping in the city.

The restaurant specialises in hamburgers, with varieties including smokehouse, chilli and cheese, and there is a kids menu with a jumbo pork sausage, 2oz burger, cheese omelette or six battered chicken chunks all for £4.75 and fries can be added for £2.55.

7. The Pigs

Norwich Road, Melton Constable, NR24 2RL

Daily from 8am

A 17th century country pub, with luxury accommodation and a spa on-site, which offers tasty, seasonal food and a piglets menu for children including dippy eggs and soldiers and a bacon muffin for breakfast and mains for £5.50 with options such as fish fingers, sausage and Norfolk cheese on toast with a range of sides to choose from.

The regular pigs menu features 'Iffits', a Norfolk version of tapas, pub classics and sharing platters.

The Banningham Crown. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Banningham Crown. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

There is plenty of entertainment for children including Piggleplay, which features slides, a tree house, zip wire, climbing wall and maze and indoor play area with pool table, chalk boards, LEGO and more.

8. Cafe Britannia

Britannia Road, Norwich, NR1 4LU

Daily 8am to 7pm

Owned by Britannia Enterprises, who support the rehabilitation of prisoners, this family-friendly cafe has a fantastic children's menu including their prince and princess fry ups and mains such as a fish finger sandwich or pizza and the menu also has activities on it with a word search, maze, spot the difference and more.

They also run an after school club from 3pm to 6pm Monday to Friday which includes a free ice cream with a kids meal and select adult main courses for £5.

Make sure to walk across from the restaurant to the viewing point where you can see across the city skyline.

9. Quayside Plaza

9 South Quay, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QH

Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 10pm, closed Sunday

A family restaurant specialising in Portuguese and Mediterranean cuisine with traditional decor and friendly staff.

There isn't a children's menu but there are lots of delicious dishes that they would enjoy, including vegetable lasagne, fisherman's pie and grilled chicken breast with citrus sauce and baby potatoes.

There is also plenty of delicious deserts such as a baked raspberry cheesecake and apple and cinnamon strudel and regular themed nights including jazz and blues and flavours of Portugal.

10. Banningham Crown

Church Road, Banningham, NR11 7DY

Monday to Saturday, 11am to 11.30pm, Sunday 12pm to 10.30pm

A cosy pub with exposed beams and open fires and a large outdoor area which features a children's play area for small children with a slide and see-saw.

Children's meals, which includes vegetable moussaka and bacon and garlic carbonara and cod goujons and chips, come with colouring sheets and crayons and there is also a box of toys for toddlers.

11. Chico's Restaurant

60 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5pm to 9pm, Friday 5pm to 9.30pm, Saturday, 12pm to 9.30pm, Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, closed Tuesday

A great spot to visit after a day at the seaside, this family friendly spot is very welcoming to families and serves British and Greek cuisine, ranging from lobster to steak, with something for all ages.

They also offer hearty, crowd-pleasing desserts and it is no surprise they hold a five-star rating on TripAdvisor.