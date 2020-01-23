Restaurant up for sale less than a year since opening

A Norwich restaurant has been put up for sale for £75,000 - despite only opening in May 2019.

Brasov Taste of Romania in Dereham Road has been put up for sale by owner Olimpia Sadler, who runs the restaurant alongside daughter Denisa Anghel.

Ms Sadler, who is originally from Bucharest, opened the restaurant because she wanted to bring something "a bit different" to what else is on offer in Norwich.

However eight months later the restaurant, as well as three employees, are searching for a new owner.

The restaurant's listing states that it is "only up for sale due to the owner's other interests, the restaurant requires a dedicated new owner to continue running operations effectively".

The restaurant services authentic, home-cooked Romanian food and has three employees included in the deal.

The listing also states that there is "scope for future growth".

