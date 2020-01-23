Search

Advanced search

Restaurant up for sale less than a year since opening

23 January, 2020 - 06:00
Olimpia Sadler (inset) is selling Brasov. Picture: Olimpia Sadler

Olimpia Sadler (inset) is selling Brasov. Picture: Olimpia Sadler

Olimpia Sadler

A Norwich restaurant has been put up for sale for £75,000 - despite only opening in May 2019.

Brasov Taste of Romania in Dereham Road has been put up for sale by owner Olimpia Sadler, who runs the restaurant alongside daughter Denisa Anghel.

Ms Sadler, who is originally from Bucharest, opened the restaurant because she wanted to bring something "a bit different" to what else is on offer in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: New bar set for Panda site despite rates row

However eight months later the restaurant, as well as three employees, are searching for a new owner.

The restaurant's listing states that it is "only up for sale due to the owner's other interests, the restaurant requires a dedicated new owner to continue running operations effectively".

The restaurant services authentic, home-cooked Romanian food and has three employees included in the deal.

The listing also states that there is "scope for future growth".

For more information visit Daltonsbusiness.com.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Britannia Enterprises sells ice cream van in bid to offset £600,000 debt

The food truck sold by Britannia Enterprises - formerly run by Davina Tanner (inset) - to offset some of its debt. Picture: East Anglian Motor Auctions/Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-1 Premier League defeat against Tottenham

Teemu Pukki is slipped in by Todd Cantwell for a big first half chance in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Championship shotputter auctions trainers for charity

Sophie McKinna at the England AAA championships, Manchester, 2019. PHOTO: Sophie McKinna.

Greater Anglia apologises after long delays following blocked line

Passengers on the 4.30pm train between London Liverpool Street and Norwich had to be evacuated after the train hit a deer. Picture: @Istarlingphoto on Twitter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists