Driver in ring road crash failed breath test at scene, say police

PUBLISHED: 08:57 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 22 January 2020

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

One of the drivers taken to hospital after a crash in which two cars flipped on to their sides failed a breath test at the scene, police have said.

Emergency services, including police, fire and the ambulance service were called to Norwich's ring road at Lakenham Road on Tuesday (January 21) night.

A black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio had been involved in a crash. One of the vehicles had hit a tree and the other had crashed into a lamp-post.

A fire crew from Carrow and two from Earlham went to the scene and used hydraulic equipment to release one of the casualties.

Police said that a man, who was driving one of the vehicles, had failed a breath test at the scene and had been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

With debris scattered across the carriageway, police cordoned off the road. It did not re-open until just before 11.45pm.

Users at the nearby Goals five-a-side football centre had described hearing a loud 'bang', while playing football.

Some of them ran to the scene to see if they could help.

A police spokesman at the scene said last night: "Members of the public have responded and ran to it. Both drivers have been taken to hospital to be checked out.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the way the vehicles were being driven beforehand, should call Norfolk police via 101.

