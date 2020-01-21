Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant Archant

Members of the public ran to the aid of drivers involved in a dramatic collision which saw two cars flip on to their sides and a busy city road close.

Two drivers were taken to hospital after the crash on Lakenham Road on Tuesday.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene.

Users at the nearby Goal five-a-side football centre described hearing a loud 'bang' while playing football.

Officers had cordoned off the area awaiting a recovery vehicle to collect the vehicles.

At the scene, one car was overturned against a lamppost and debris from vehicles spread across the road surface.

On the opposite side, another car was badly damaged and on its side against a tree.

A police spokesman at the scene said: "Members of the public have responded and ran to it. Both drivers have been taken to hospital to be checked out. We hope the road will reopen soon, the recovery vehicle is on its way."

Three fire crews were sent to the scene at 8.41pm, including two engines from Earlham and one from Carrow.

The crews used hydraulic rescue equipment, made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance crews.