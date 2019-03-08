Is this vegan restaurant the best in the UK?

Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Erpingham House in Norwich has been nominated for 'Vegan Restaurant of the Year' in a national contest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House Loui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

The stylish eatery, which opened in May 2018 and is located in Tombland, is up against nine other nominees in the best restaurant category of VegfestUK's annual awards.

The awards are in their thirteenth year and recognise the best of plant-based products and food, with categories including best vegan clothing, best vegan candles and best vegan ready meal.

READ MORE: Waffle restaurant applies for licence to serve cocktails and alcoholic freakshakes

Loui Blake, who owns Erpingham House, said: "We're delighted to be nominated as best vegan restaurant for the second year in a row.

Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It's great to know local restaurants are being recognised on a national level, and testament to the team who have done a fantastic job over the last 12 months.

"We're listed amongst some fantastic restaurants from across the country, so it's a real honour to be considered.

"We'd appreciate as many votes as possible."

You can vote for Erpingham House on the VegfestUK website.

Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Voting closes on Sunday, October 13 and winners will be announced at VegfestUK in London on October 26.

READ MORE: Support pours in for hidden bar with concerns for its future

You may also want to watch: