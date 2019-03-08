Search

PUBLISHED: 13:47 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 25 September 2019

Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Erpingham House in Norwich has been nominated for 'Vegan Restaurant of the Year' in a national contest.

Loui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham HouseLoui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

The stylish eatery, which opened in May 2018 and is located in Tombland, is up against nine other nominees in the best restaurant category of VegfestUK's annual awards.

The awards are in their thirteenth year and recognise the best of plant-based products and food, with categories including best vegan clothing, best vegan candles and best vegan ready meal.

Loui Blake, who owns Erpingham House, said: "We're delighted to be nominated as best vegan restaurant for the second year in a row.

"It's great to know local restaurants are being recognised on a national level, and testament to the team who have done a fantastic job over the last 12 months.

"We're listed amongst some fantastic restaurants from across the country, so it's a real honour to be considered.

"We'd appreciate as many votes as possible."

You can vote for Erpingham House on the VegfestUK website.

Voting closes on Sunday, October 13 and winners will be announced at VegfestUK in London on October 26.

