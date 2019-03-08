Video

Support pours in for hidden bar with concerns for its future

Michael Goodings at the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A bar off the beaten track in Norwich has been inundated with supportive messages after it revealed it had concerns for its long-term future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jurnet's Bar, which has been open in Wensum Lodge in King Street for more than 40 years was, up until a few days ago, one of the city's best kept secrets.

But following this newspaper's story in which it called for help to remain open, the 12th century undercroft has been receiving a welcome share of attention.

The bar's secretary Michael Goodings, 68, said: "We've never seen so many messages on our Facebook page, there has been a lot of support.

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We don't want to give the wrong impression, we weren't about to close down anytime soon but there is concern in terms of the future in a few years.

"We know how much money we have and we know how much we take and we need to get more people down here."

Under the current agreement Jurnet's lease is funded by the council but by the end of the month that agreement will end and the bar will have to make rent - another reason why those who love the bar are hoping for as many new customers as possible.

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Goodings added: "Those people who do come here love it and the musicians and performers who put things on in our space thrive.

"If you haven't visited before I would say come and enjoy a piece of Norwich's heritage."

Immediately after our initial article was published, Jurnet's posted a message to its Facebook page saying: "What can we say. The messages and support we have had is amazing. We are all working very hard to keep Jurnet's going and I'm sure this is going to happen."

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Goodings reflected this optimistic outlook and said he would especially like to thank all the bar's staff for their hard work and loyalty, without which "the bar would not be running."

The county council said it had been necessary to review leases at the site to ensure "they provide a fair rent".

Jurnet's is open 6.30pm - 10pm on Mondays and Tuesdays and until 11pm Wednesday to Saturday, with Saturdays mostly reserved for private hire.

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

It operates a free over 18s members club which you can sign up for at the bar.

READ MORE: 'We want it out in the open' - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Michael Goodings at the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Michael Goodings at the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside the Jurnet’s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Inside the Jurnet’s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch: