Waffle restaurant applies for licence to serve cocktails and alcoholic freakshakes

PUBLISHED: 15:35 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 04 September 2019

Sandra Selcetaj at Queen Waffle. Photo: Sandra Selcetaj

Sandra Selcetaj at Queen Waffle. Photo: Sandra Selcetaj

Sandra Selcetaj

A recently opened waffle restaurant in Norwich is hoping to expand its menu to include alcoholic drinks.

Inside Queen Waffle. Photo: Sandra Selcetaj

Queen Waffle on Aylsham Road opened in July, and on September 2 its owners put in an application for a premises licence which will allow them to serve alcohol.

Sandra Selcetaj, who runs Queen Waffle with her husband Gazmend, said that if they are successful they plan to add cocktails and Bailey's freakshakes to their menu, which currently consists of sweet topped waffles, crepes, paninis and soft drinks.

The licence would be for sale of alcohol from 9am to 5pm any day.

Members of the public have until September 30 to comment on the application.

Queen Waffle is currently open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, with plans to open on Sundays too in the future.

Mr and Mrs Selcetaj also run shisha bar Aroma Longue in Dereham Road, which has been open for around a year.

READ MORE: Norwich shisha lounge owners open new waffle restaurant

