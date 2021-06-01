City lovers bask in the Norwich sun as warm weather continues

Published: 7:50 PM June 1, 2021

Sylvie Rowbury, 11, enjoying a large ice cream in the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens with her mum Helen Egar. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People across Norwich have been basking in the sun and soaking up the rays as the glorious weather continues.

With lockdown restrictions being eased recently and half term in full swing, people across the city on Tuesday were enjoying ice creams, sitting in some of the city's many parks or strolling around some of our shopping districts.

The day marked the first meteorological day of summer and sun lovers were not left disappointed.

Yin Yin Lu enjoying the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens with an enormous sun hat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The weather marks a stark difference to the start of May and the middle of May where it was one of the coldest on record.

Temperatures over the bank holiday hit a balmy 20C and this warm spell is set to continue throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend.

People enjoy the warm summer sun at Norwich market. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Parks and beaches in other areas of Norfolk have been jam packed as people across our region and further afield enjoy the warm sunshine.

People enjoyed the sunshine in Norwich city centre today. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson





A chat and a drink for Pierre Ouzerdine, left, and Mouse Sperry, in the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People relax and enjoy the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



