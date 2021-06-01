City lovers bask in the Norwich sun as warm weather continues
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
People across Norwich have been basking in the sun and soaking up the rays as the glorious weather continues.
With lockdown restrictions being eased recently and half term in full swing, people across the city on Tuesday were enjoying ice creams, sitting in some of the city's many parks or strolling around some of our shopping districts.
The day marked the first meteorological day of summer and sun lovers were not left disappointed.
The weather marks a stark difference to the start of May and the middle of May where it was one of the coldest on record.
Temperatures over the bank holiday hit a balmy 20C and this warm spell is set to continue throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend.
Parks and beaches in other areas of Norfolk have been jam packed as people across our region and further afield enjoy the warm sunshine.