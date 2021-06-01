News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

City lovers bask in the Norwich sun as warm weather continues

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 7:50 PM June 1, 2021   
Sylvie Rowbury, 11, enjoying a large ice cream in the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens with

Sylvie Rowbury, 11, enjoying a large ice cream in the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens with her mum Helen Egar. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People across Norwich have been basking in the sun and soaking up the rays as the glorious weather continues.

With lockdown restrictions being eased recently and half term in full swing, people across the city on Tuesday were enjoying ice creams, sitting in some of the city's many parks or strolling around some of our shopping districts.

The day marked the first meteorological day of summer and sun lovers were not left disappointed. 

Yin Yin Lu enjoying the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens with an enormous sun hat. Picture

Yin Yin Lu enjoying the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens with an enormous sun hat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The weather marks a stark difference to the start of May and the middle of May where it was one of the coldest on record.

Temperatures over the bank holiday hit a balmy 20C and this warm spell is set to continue throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend.

norwich market

People enjoy the warm summer sun at Norwich market. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Parks and beaches in other areas of Norfolk have been jam packed as people across our region and further afield enjoy the warm sunshine.

summer

People enjoyed the sunshine in Norwich city centre today. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


A chat and a drink for Pierre Ouzerdine, left, and Mouse Sperry, in the sunny warm weather at Chapel

A chat and a drink for Pierre Ouzerdine, left, and Mouse Sperry, in the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People relax and enjoy the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People relax and enjoy the sunny warm weather at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Hunstanton on Bank Holiday weekend.

'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Janet and Peter Walker, 74 and 75,

Investigations

'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus