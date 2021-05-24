Great news! All set for sunny and warm bank holiday weekend

Published: 7:06 AM May 24, 2021

It’s time to forget miserable May and get ready for a warmer bank holiday with temperatures rising to around 20C.

Norfolk saw the driest April month on record, followed by plenty of showers in May but now the sun is set to shine through.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Weatherquest at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, said: “Today and tomorrow are going to be days on the showery side and a bit unsettled, still feeling quite cool.

“But the general trend of things towards the end of the week and into the weekend, and half term week next week, it looks drier and more settled.

“That’s not to say there isn’t going to be a drop of rain, with potential for a few showers on a couple of days. Overall, it will feel warmer and generally drier than it has been for the last few weeks.

“There will be higher temperatures over the next few days, about 12 to 15 degrees through to Thursday and Friday it will start to feel warmer creeping up to 16-17 degrees.

“By the weekend into next week we are starting to head up near 20 degrees. Saturday looks the warmest day this coming weekend.

“It may be a cooler, unsettled day on Sunday but after that front gets through and the high pressures build up again the temperature will rise again to the upper teens to around 20.

“It will be decent for being outdoor during half term.”