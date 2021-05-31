'Absolutely heaving again' - county's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt

Published: 7:00 PM May 31, 2021

Streets were bustling with tourists along the north Norfolk coast as many headed out for a blast of bank holiday sun.

Blue skies saw beaches packed across the county and extra traffic on the roads, with several of the key routes up to the coast at a standstill throughout the day.

Seafront businesses reported queues of customers, with many looking for a souvenir of the day or an ice cream for a traditional day by the seaside.

Jane Bowyer, at Cromer Gift Shop, said it had been a good day for business with visitors lining the streets.

She said: "It has been busy, there's a lot of people, I'm in the shop so I can't really tell outside but there has been a lot of people around."

"Lots of different things have been doing well really, but we're selling bubble poppers which are quite popular at the minute," she said.

"It's a craze that's been on TikTok, but not just that, we've got a lot of different things in the shop that are selling well."

Josh, at French's Fish and Chips in Wells, said he thought the day was only going to get busier as holidaymakers headed for dinner after a day at the seaside.

He said: "It's been a really busy day today, the front is still really busy now and it's probably going to get busier as the evening goes on.

"There's a lot of people about, it's absolutely heaving again."

In Sheringham, a steady flow of tourists were queuing up at ice cream and dessert shop, Harris and James, for churros and ice cream.

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's been lovely and busy today, it's not been overflowing we've just noticed a steady pace for most of the day, so it's been good.

"We've been selling a lot of churros, they've been the most popular thing today, along with ice cream."

