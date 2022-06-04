All Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events changing plans due to forecast rain

A number of Platinum Jubilee events have already been cancelled. - Credit: PA

It was hoped that communities would come together in sunny streets and parks on Sunday for the final day of the four-day long weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

However, the forecast of heavy rain has now seen a number of events change their plans.

Here are those affected so far:

Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic

Thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow have prompted organisers to "save Wymondham’s big party for a better day (rather) than attempt it in a cold mud pit".

The Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic was set to take place from 4pm to 6pm in Kett's Park.

Organisers had planned for live music, fair rides, games and more.

A new date for the event will be announced as soon as possible once the band and traders can confirm availability.

North Walsham Big Lunch

North Walsham was due to host the Big Lunch at its Memorial Park at 12pm tomorrow, however it has now been rescheduled due to predicted rain.

Outdoor music, children's games, stalls and a bar had been planned to accompany the picnic, however it will now take place on Sunday, June 12.

Cringleford

The jubilee picnic in Cringleford has changed plans for the weather, moving into Cringleford School on Sunday at 12pm.

Kessingland jubilee fireworks

Just over the border in Suffolk, Kessingland jubilee fireworks have been cancelled due to predictions of heavy rain and high winds on Sunday (June 5).

The parish council has said that other events may have to be cancelled but this will be announced as it is decided.

Wells jubilee beacon lighting

Thursday's beacon lighting in Wells was cancelled over fears it could set alight boats moored in the harbour.

It was set on marshland opposite the town quay and was set to be ignited at the same moment that hundreds of others were lit across the country.

