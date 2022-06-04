All Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events changing plans due to forecast rain
- Credit: PA
It was hoped that communities would come together in sunny streets and parks on Sunday for the final day of the four-day long weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
However, the forecast of heavy rain has now seen a number of events change their plans.
Here are those affected so far:
Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic
Thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow have prompted organisers to "save Wymondham’s big party for a better day (rather) than attempt it in a cold mud pit".
The Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic was set to take place from 4pm to 6pm in Kett's Park.
Organisers had planned for live music, fair rides, games and more.
A new date for the event will be announced as soon as possible once the band and traders can confirm availability.
Most Read
- 1 Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens
- 2 Inmate gets extra time for disgusting 'potting' of prison officer
- 3 Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee
- 4 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
- 5 Double stabbing prompts fears over crime spike in suburbs
- 6 Obituary: 'Heroine of the A47' dies aged 94
- 7 Fears £77m new schools bid could be hit by halt on new homes
- 8 Norfolk health leader says women's problems dismissed as 'benign'
- 9 Driver arrested after car goes off road into hedge
- 10 Woman opens pub at home after her local closes for jubilee
North Walsham Big Lunch
North Walsham was due to host the Big Lunch at its Memorial Park at 12pm tomorrow, however it has now been rescheduled due to predicted rain.
Outdoor music, children's games, stalls and a bar had been planned to accompany the picnic, however it will now take place on Sunday, June 12.
Cringleford
The jubilee picnic in Cringleford has changed plans for the weather, moving into Cringleford School on Sunday at 12pm.
Kessingland jubilee fireworks
Just over the border in Suffolk, Kessingland jubilee fireworks have been cancelled due to predictions of heavy rain and high winds on Sunday (June 5).
The parish council has said that other events may have to be cancelled but this will be announced as it is decided.
Wells jubilee beacon lighting
Thursday's beacon lighting in Wells was cancelled over fears it could set alight boats moored in the harbour.
It was set on marshland opposite the town quay and was set to be ignited at the same moment that hundreds of others were lit across the country.
Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.