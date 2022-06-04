Wymondham jubilee event cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms

Wymondham's jubilee festival has been postponed due to predicted thunderstorms - Credit: Archant

Wymondham's jubilee festival has had to be postponed due to the yellow weather forecast.

The thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow (June 5) have prompted organisers to "save Wymondham’s big party for a better day (rather) than attempt it in a cold mud pit".

The Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic was set to take place from 4pm to 6pm in Kett's Park.

Organisers had planned for live music, fair rides, games and more.

A new date for the event will be announced as soon as possible once the band and traders can confirm availability.

Other celebrations in the town will continue today (June 4) including the Jubilee Trail and those at the White Hart and the Green Dragon.

The jubilee picnic in Cringleford has similarly changed plans for the weather, moving into Cringleford School tomorrow at 12pm.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.