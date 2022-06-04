News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Wymondham jubilee event cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:43 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 1:19 PM June 4, 2022
Wymondham had seen a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Wymondham's jubilee festival has been postponed due to predicted thunderstorms - Credit: Archant

Wymondham's jubilee festival has had to be postponed due to the yellow weather forecast.

The thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow (June 5) have prompted organisers to "save Wymondham’s big party for a better day (rather) than attempt it in a cold mud pit".

The Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic was set to take place from 4pm to 6pm in Kett's Park.

Organisers had planned for live music, fair rides, games and more.

A new date for the event will be announced as soon as possible once the band and traders can confirm availability.

Other celebrations in the town will continue today (June 4) including the Jubilee Trail and those at the White Hart and the Green Dragon.

The jubilee picnic in Cringleford has similarly changed plans for the weather, moving into Cringleford School tomorrow at 12pm.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Wymondham News

Don't Miss

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week

Norfolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon