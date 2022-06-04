Town's charity sports event postponed due to forecasted rain

A west Norfolk town's sports event has been postponed due to forecasts of rain.

The Downham Games in Downham Market, which sees hundreds of people take part in a variety of sporting events, was due to make its post-Covid comeback tomorrow.

However, organisers are now aiming to reschedule the event to take place before the upcoming school summer holidays, after a yellow weather warning was issued for the area this morning.

The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in June, aims to get the community together and encourage them to take part in sport, whilst raising money for charity.

Taking to Facebook to announce the postponement, organiser Frances Rayner said: "It's with heavy heart that I have had to make the really sad decision to postpone tomorrow's games.

Downham Games organiser Frances Rayner. - Credit: Archant

"It's the right decision after the yellow weather warning the Met Office released today.

"We have had many discussions and looked at our risk assessment, but actually it's a no brainer, we cannot be out on an open field with families and children who probably are not going to come because the weather is going to be so poor.

"It's a real shame and I'm sorry to be the barer of bad news especially if you were really looking forward to it.

"I'm really hoping that this is a postponement and not a cancellation, we're going to try and do something before the summer holidays.

"We've got medals and trophies coming out of our ears and we need to use them."

This year's main event was due be an athletics competition alongside a number of other sports including football, cricket, rugby, tennis, nerf gun wars, squash and archery.

All money raised was due to be donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which was set to have a display at the games.

It comes after a number of events in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were also cancelled due to the forecast.