Four Norfolk pubs nominated for national award

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps - Credit: Archant

Four Norfolk pubs have been nominated for national awards.

The boozers have been nominated for honours at the Great British Pub Awards 2022, with the nominees whittled down from hundreds of entries.

Norfolk pubs which are among the nominees are The Angel at Watlington, The Murderers in Norwich, The White Hart in Thetford and The Old Ram in Tivetshall St Mary.

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

The Angel at Watlington has been nominated in the 'Best Pub for Food' category and The Murderers has been nominated for 'Best Pub to Watch Sport'.

Emily Phipps, owner of The Angel at Watlington, said: "We are so proud of all our team for their hard work to get us this far and so grateful to all our customers for all their support with the Angel.

"As this is for the best pub for food we are also so grateful to our amazing local suppliers as without their support and the standard of their produce we wouldn’t be able to produce the dishes we do.

"The next stages are a visit from the judges and also an interview, and after this we we will be visiting Manchester for the awards ceremony in October and hopefully bringing back the title.

"It doesn't change who we are and what we do for our customers.

"Awards and nominations are exciting though and it is nice to be independently recognised for it."

The Old Ram Inn in Tivetshall St Mary Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

The White Hart's Tiffany Long and The Old Ram's Jack Cronin-Aldridge have both been nominated for 'Best Young Pub Chef', meaning Norfolk entries make up a third of the nominees in the category.

Organiser Ed Bedlington said: "Huge congratulations to all the finalists.

"The tough judging process is always difficult due to the high standard of pubs that enter.

Murderers owner Phil Cutter - Credit: Archant

"However, those decisions have now been made and we have a very strong list of finalists that will be in the running to take the title of each of the categories, with one exceptional winner going on to be crowned the overall Great British Pub of the Year."

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday, October 4.



