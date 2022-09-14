7 places where you can celebrate Oktoberfest in Norfolk
Raise your steins in the air and enjoy oompah bands and bratwurst as Oktoberfest returns.
The beer festival was first held in 1810 in Germany to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, the future King Ludwig I, and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.
Oktoberfest takes places annually in Munich and it is also celebrated across the world.
These are some of the places planning a Bavarian party in Norfolk in autumn 2022 that still have tickets available.
1. Oktobyfest, Norwich
Where: Norwich Market, Norwich, NR2 1ND
When: September 23, 24, 30, October 1, 7, 8, 6.30pm-10.30pm
Price: Table for up to six people for whole evening: £20, buy on Sir Toby's Beers website
Sir Toby's Beers is holding a Bavarian Bonanza over three consecutive Friday and Saturday evenings and it will be serving five beers on draught alongside a range of bottles, cans and other drinks.
Cocina Mia will be serving Chilean food every evening and will be joined by market stalls The Bodega (September 23/24), Delight (September 30), The Banger Stop (October 1) and Churros for the People (October 7/8).
2. Oktoberfest - A Harvest Celebration, West Acre
Where: Duration Brewing, Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA
When: September 30, October 1, 7, 8 - day session: 12noon-4pm, evening session: 4.30pm-8.30pm
Price: £12.50pp, buy on Duration Brewing website
This top notch Norfolk brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest in style and the ticket price includes a tankard, your first pint (or an alternative) and a giant German pretzel.
There will be a 10-tap line-up, including the return of its Harvest Bier, and while the Bier Hall is for adults only, children and dogs are welcome in the Bier Garten.
3. Oktoberfest Beer Festival, Gorleston
Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP
When: October 1, 7pm-12am
Price: From £8pp, buy on Ocean Room website
Dance the night away as Oktoberfest returns to Ocean Room with a live oompah band and DJ.
There will be great beers, German food and fancy dress is encouraged.
Seating is on a first come, first served basis or you can pay for a VIP ticket for £12 and get allocated seating.
4. Oktoberfest Weekender, Norwich
Where: The Artichoke, 1 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LW
When: September 30-October 2
Price: Free entry
This NR3 pub is going all out for Oktoberfest and will be serving classic German beers alongside some from "new age German breweries" with lager and IPAs.
Stoked Vegan BBQ, which has a kitchen residency there, will also be slinging out some specials and there will be DJs on Saturday night.
5. Beer Festival, Wroxham
Where: The Bridge Restaurant, Norwich Road, Wroxham, NR12 8RX
When: September 24-25, from 12noon
Price: Free entry, reserve a table online
This Bavarian-themed party will begin at midday on the Saturday with a hog roast and the selection of drinks will include seven local ales.
There will also be live music and German food, ranging from pretzels to jumbo hot dogs.
6. Oktoberfest, King's Lynn
Where: The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant, Garage Lane, Setchey, PE33 0BE
When: September 23: 6pm-11pm, September 24: 4pm-11pm
Price: £20pp (includes entrance, food and a pretzel), buy on The Warehouse Taproom website
The Warehouse Taproom, near King's Lynn and next to megastore Beers of Europe, will be offering authentic German food, entertainment and beer.
You can expect bratwurst, pretzels and much more to be paired with a German lager from the tap takeover.
7. Oktoberfest, Harleston
Where: The Cap, 23 The Thoroughfare, Harleston, IP20 9AS
When: September 30 to October 2
Price: Free entry
This Ampersand Brew Co pub will be offering authentic German lagers across the weekend.
Food trucks will be adding a slice of Germany to their menus with Rawfire Pizza from 5pm on Friday, The Dirty Fryer Boys from 5pm on Saturday and Burger Jam from 2pm on Sunday.
There will also be live music to keep customers entertained.