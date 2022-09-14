7 places where you can celebrate Oktoberfest in Norfolk

Oktoberfest is returning to the Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: Ocean Room

Raise your steins in the air and enjoy oompah bands and bratwurst as Oktoberfest returns.

The beer festival was first held in 1810 in Germany to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, the future King Ludwig I, and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.

Oktoberfest takes places annually in Munich and it is also celebrated across the world.

These are some of the places planning a Bavarian party in Norfolk in autumn 2022 that still have tickets available.

Enjoy food from Norwich Market stalls at Oktobyfest. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

1. Oktobyfest, Norwich

Where: Norwich Market, Norwich, NR2 1ND

When: September 23, 24, 30, October 1, 7, 8, 6.30pm-10.30pm

Price: Table for up to six people for whole evening: £20, buy on Sir Toby's Beers website

Sir Toby's Beers is holding a Bavarian Bonanza over three consecutive Friday and Saturday evenings and it will be serving five beers on draught alongside a range of bottles, cans and other drinks.

Cocina Mia will be serving Chilean food every evening and will be joined by market stalls The Bodega (September 23/24), Delight (September 30), The Banger Stop (October 1) and Churros for the People (October 7/8).

Oktoberfest is returning to Duration Brewing in West Acre. - Credit: Mark Newton Photography

2. Oktoberfest - A Harvest Celebration, West Acre

Where: Duration Brewing, Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA

When: September 30, October 1, 7, 8 - day session: 12noon-4pm, evening session: 4.30pm-8.30pm

Price: £12.50pp, buy on Duration Brewing website

This top notch Norfolk brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest in style and the ticket price includes a tankard, your first pint (or an alternative) and a giant German pretzel.

There will be a 10-tap line-up, including the return of its Harvest Bier, and while the Bier Hall is for adults only, children and dogs are welcome in the Bier Garten.

Oktoberfest is returning to the Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: Ocean Room

3. Oktoberfest Beer Festival, Gorleston

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP

When: October 1, 7pm-12am

Price: From £8pp, buy on Ocean Room website

Dance the night away as Oktoberfest returns to Ocean Room with a live oompah band and DJ.

There will be great beers, German food and fancy dress is encouraged.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis or you can pay for a VIP ticket for £12 and get allocated seating.

The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road - Credit: Harley Wright

4. Oktoberfest Weekender, Norwich

Where: The Artichoke, 1 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LW

When: September 30-October 2

Price: Free entry

This NR3 pub is going all out for Oktoberfest and will be serving classic German beers alongside some from "new age German breweries" with lager and IPAs.

Stoked Vegan BBQ, which has a kitchen residency there, will also be slinging out some specials and there will be DJs on Saturday night.

Celebrate Oktoberfest in style at events across Norfolk. - Credit: Antony Kelly

5. Beer Festival, Wroxham

Where: The Bridge Restaurant, Norwich Road, Wroxham, NR12 8RX

When: September 24-25, from 12noon

Price: Free entry, reserve a table online

This Bavarian-themed party will begin at midday on the Saturday with a hog roast and the selection of drinks will include seven local ales.

There will also be live music and German food, ranging from pretzels to jumbo hot dogs.

The Warehouse in Setchey is to hold its first Oktoberfest event. - Credit: Archant/Warehouse

6. Oktoberfest, King's Lynn

Where: The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant, Garage Lane, Setchey, PE33 0BE

When: September 23: 6pm-11pm, September 24: 4pm-11pm

Price: £20pp (includes entrance, food and a pretzel), buy on The Warehouse Taproom website

The Warehouse Taproom, near King's Lynn and next to megastore Beers of Europe, will be offering authentic German food, entertainment and beer.

You can expect bratwurst, pretzels and much more to be paired with a German lager from the tap takeover.

The Bavarian Bar Staff enjoying last years Oktoberfest - Credit: The Cap

7. Oktoberfest, Harleston

Where: The Cap, 23 The Thoroughfare, Harleston, IP20 9AS

When: September 30 to October 2

Price: Free entry

This Ampersand Brew Co pub will be offering authentic German lagers across the weekend.

Food trucks will be adding a slice of Germany to their menus with Rawfire Pizza from 5pm on Friday, The Dirty Fryer Boys from 5pm on Saturday and Burger Jam from 2pm on Sunday.

There will also be live music to keep customers entertained.