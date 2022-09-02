Norfolk pub gears up for Oktoberfest event with live music and food stalls

A taste of Germany is coming to a Norfolk pub later this month as it gears up to host its second-ever Oktoberfest event.

The Cap, in Harleston, is celebrating the popular German festival by hosting a three-day knees-up at its pub which runs from Friday, September 30, until Sunday, October 2.

Yvette Tyler, pub manager, said the pub plans to go even "bigger and better" this year.

"We're really passionate about what we do and bringing good beer to our community," she said. "Last year was one of our record weekends and it's an event I've been planning since January.

"We find everyone comes dressed up and it's a good old-fashioned knees-up. It'll be lots of good fun."

A poster for The Cap's Oktoberfest event - Credit: The Cap

Three food stalls, one each day across the event, will offer a taste of Germany and authentic German lagers will be available throughout.

Local bands will also be performing with Sons of Arkham kicking off celebrations from 8.30pm on the Friday.

From 3pm on Saturday afternoon, Owl and Wolves will entertain punters before Yield takes the mic from 8.30pm

Rounding off the event on Sunday is Sam Norfolk from 3pm.

Having been part of the team that took over the pub in January 2020, Ms Tyler has been manager of The Cap since April and has seen a surge in the number of people coming through the door in recent times.

She added: "I love our customer base and it changes every day. It's particularly enjoyable in the summer as we see many new people.

"We are aware that it's a difficult time and we want this event to help people forget about their troubles for a few hours.

"It's important that we get a real injection of positivity back into the community."

The pub has also confirmed there will be prizes each day for the best dressed.

As well as The Cap, an Oktoberfest event will also be taking place at Ampersand Brew Co from Friday, September 23, until Sunday, October 2, in Diss.