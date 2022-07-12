Norfolk taproom to hold Oktoberfest event with German food, beer and music
- Credit: Archant/Warehouse
Lovers of German beer and food are in for a treat as a Norfolk taproom prepares to host an Oktoberfest bash.
The Warehouse Taproom in Setchey near King's Lynn, will old its first ever Oktoberfest event on September 23 and 24 featuring a traditional Oompah band.
Tickets will cost £20 and will include entry, a meal and a pretzel, beer from the Munich Big Six breweries will be served during the evening, but is not included in the admission price.
Beer will be supplied by Beers of Europe, which is located next door and is well-known for its wide variety of beer, something the taproom says "no other UK Oktoberfest has the capacity to do".
German wine and schnapps will be also be served.
This Oktoberfest will be the 178th time the German tradition, which originally started as a way to celebrate Princess Therese's marriage to King Ludwig I, has been held.