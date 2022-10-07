'Best café in Norfolk' plans to switch to restaurant service in evenings

Huggers in Long Stratton plans to turn the cafe into a restaurant on Friday and Saturday evenings - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Lisa Dunn

A Norfolk café recently named the best in the county plans to swap cakes and coffees for restaurant-style dishes after the sun goes down.

Plant-based eatery Huggers, based in Long Stratton, will be opening into the evening on Fridays and Saturdays later this month.

It hopes to serve diners dishes from cuisines around the world with a rotating menu under candle light.

Huggers in Long Stratton will soon be offering restaurant-style dishes on Friday and Saturday evenings - Credit: Huggers

Owner Lisa Dunn, who opened the venue in December 2021, said: "We are really looking forward to starting opening later.

"We'll be offering something different to our daytime offerings allowing us to experiment with new dishes influenced by cuisines from around the world.

"We also have an alcohol licence now so we can serve wines, beers and more as well."

The plans follow the business' recent success at the annual Englands Business Awards 2022, where it won the regional title of Best Café in Norfolk.







