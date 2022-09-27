Vegan spot wins café of the year and relaunches popular roast dinners
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Lisa Dunn
A vegan spot in Long Stratton has been named the best café in Norfolk at a national awards.
Huggers in The Street, which opened just 10 months ago, has won an Englands Business Award 2022.
When it launched in December 2021, the café proved an immediate hit with both vegans and non-vegans for its tasty homemade lunches and roast dinners.
The owner Lisa Dunn said winning was "even more special" because they beat non-vegan cafés.
"It was really unexpected, especially considering the other businesses we were up against," she said.
"I'm so thankful to my staff, without good staff you'd struggle to have a good business."
Huggers offers a range of plant-based breakfasts and lunches which includes sausage rolls, bagels, soups and homemade cakes.
Customers can also get a range of cold drinks and coffees with plant-based milk.
Most Read
- 1 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
- 2 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
- 3 Claims Liz Truss already facing Tory attempts to trigger no confidence vote
- 4 Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop
- 5 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
- 6 Concerns raised over camera at popular beach car park
- 7 Deal for councils to buy former Aviva office done - but price still secret
- 8 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
- 9 More details on 216-home plan are revealed
- 10 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast
Miss Dunn said: "It's going really well for a new business in the current climate.
"Especially considering I didn't do too much marketing - I didn't want to rush, I wanted to get it right.
"But we get so much support from our local community which we're so reliant on, especially as we're outside Norwich and don't have that footfall.
"And so many of our customers are non-vegans who don't even notice we're plant-based, which is so exciting. I don't want the food to have that 'vegan' taste."
The café is located in the former Tudor Bakehouse in a building that dates back to the 1500s and was originally a pharmacy.
And although it was a steady start for the business, there is lots in store for the café.
Miss Dunn added: "We will be starting to open later into the evenings on Fridays and Saturdays with a new menu.
"And we are restarting our popular roast dinners on October 2 with the same menu as last year as well as some new additions.
"We're also launching an afternoon tea, with sandwiches, cakes and prosecco, but the final details are still being nailed down."