News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Vegan spot wins café of the year and relaunches popular roast dinners

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:30 AM September 27, 2022
Huggers in Long Stratton, run by Lisa Dunn, has launched vegan roast dinners. 

Huggers has won Norfolk café of the year and is has three exciting new changes - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Lisa Dunn

A vegan spot in Long Stratton has been named the best café in Norfolk at a national awards.

Huggers in The Street, which opened just 10 months ago, has won an Englands Business Award 2022.

When it launched in December 2021, the café proved an immediate hit with both vegans and non-vegans for its tasty homemade lunches and roast dinners.

Lisa Dunn, owner of Huggers, at the England Business Awards

Lisa Dunn, owner of Huggers, at the England Business Awards - Credit: Huggers/Lisa Dunn

The owner Lisa Dunn said winning was "even more special" because they beat non-vegan cafés.

"It was really unexpected, especially considering the other businesses we were up against," she said.

"I'm so thankful to my staff, without good staff you'd struggle to have a good business."

Huggers is launching an afternoon tea, though the details are not yet finalised

Huggers is launching an afternoon tea, though the details are not yet finalised - Credit: Huggers/Lisa Dunn

Huggers offers a range of plant-based breakfasts and lunches which includes sausage rolls, bagels, soups and homemade cakes.

Customers can also get a range of cold drinks and coffees with plant-based milk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
  2. 2 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
  3. 3 Claims Liz Truss already facing Tory attempts to trigger no confidence vote
  1. 4 Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop
  2. 5 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
  3. 6 Concerns raised over camera at popular beach car park
  4. 7 Deal for councils to buy former Aviva office done - but price still secret
  5. 8 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  6. 9 More details on 216-home plan are revealed
  7. 10 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Miss Dunn said: "It's going really well for a new business in the current climate.

"Especially considering I didn't do too much marketing - I didn't want to rush, I wanted to get it right.

"But we get so much support from our local community which we're so reliant on, especially as we're outside Norwich and don't have that footfall.

New vegan café Huggers in Long Stratton. Chef Chloe George and owner Lisa Dunn.

Chef Chloe George and owner Lisa Dunn in front of Huggers vegan café - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"And so many of our customers are non-vegans who don't even notice we're plant-based, which is so exciting. I don't want the food to have that 'vegan' taste."

The café is located in the former Tudor Bakehouse in a building that dates back to the 1500s and was originally a pharmacy.

And although it was a steady start for the business, there is lots in store for the café.

A roast vegetable polenta (top) and sausage wellington (bottom) roast dinner from Huggers. 

A roast vegetable polenta (top) and sausage wellington (bottom) roast dinner from Huggers. - Credit: Lisa Dunn

Miss Dunn added: "We will be starting to open later into the evenings on Fridays and Saturdays with a new menu. 

"And we are restarting our popular roast dinners on October 2 with the same menu as last year as well as some new additions.

"We're also launching an afternoon tea, with sandwiches, cakes and prosecco, but the final details are still being nailed down."

Long Stratton News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
RSPCA appeal after kittens abandoned in Great Yarmouth need eyes removed.

Abandoned kittens left in cardboard box face having their eyes removed

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon