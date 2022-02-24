News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Vegan café opens in historic building and 'it has gone crazy'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:13 AM February 24, 2022
New vegan café Huggers in Long Stratton. Chef Chloe George and owner Lisa Dunn.

New vegan café Huggers in Long Stratton. Chef Chloe George and owner Lisa Dunn. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

A historic building that had fallen into disrepair has been lovingly restored into a vegan café and locals are loving it. 

Huggers has opened along The Street in Long Stratton, opposite The Swan Inn, and it offers a range of breakfasts and lunches where you will not miss the meat. 

Vegan cheese and tomato bagels from Huggers in Long Stratton. 

Vegan cheese and tomato bagels from Huggers in Long Stratton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

This includes vegan sausage rolls, bagels, soups, a burger and chips and homemade cakes.

Customers can also get a range of cold drinks and coffees, with all the plant-based milks available. 

Owner Lisa Dunn in her new vegan café Huggers. 

Owner Lisa Dunn in her new vegan café Huggers. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

It is owned by Lisa Dunn who has worked in the hospitality industry for many years.

Miss Dunn said: "I used to go to the gym in Long Stratton and I would look at this building from the junction and it just spoke to me as I saw such a beautiful building. 

"It dates back to the 1500s and was originally a pharmacy but was most recently run by The Tudor Bakehouse.

The team at Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton - Sharon Mercer, Lisa Dunn and Chloe George.

The team at Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton - Sharon Mercer, Lisa Dunn and Chloe George. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
  2. 2 Man failed to look after snakes found in 'disgusting' conditions, court hears
  3. 3 Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash
  1. 4 'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties
  2. 5 'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign
  3. 6 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
  4. 7 County lines dealer caught with list of city alleyways for trading drugs
  5. 8 £198m Norwich Western Link road gets renewed backing from council
  6. 9 'It's devastating': Neighbours tell of shock at Lynn house fire
  7. 10 Norwich cake shop giving goodie bags to first 50 customers on opening day

"But it has since been empty for more than three years and neglected so it took us a year to renovate.

"We ripped everything out and did new electrics, flooring, walls and a new kitchen." 

Since opening at the end of last year it has had a brilliant reaction, with many locals happy to see it restored.

Sweet treats from Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton.  

Sweet treats from Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Miss Dunn has made sure the menu appeals to all and hopes it will encourage people to introduce more vegan food into their diets. 

She added: "I went vegan six years ago originally for the animals, then after six months I felt so much better and began looking into the nutritional side. 

Emma Syder and Tommy North enjoying the new Huggers café. 

Emma Syder and Tommy North enjoying the new Huggers café. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"We cook everything from scratch and create familiar dishes which just happen to be vegan - for example with our sausage roll it is hard to tell the difference.

"Since opening it has gone crazy and I wasn't expecting it - we have had loads of good reviews online."

Huggers has an alcohol licence and will soon be serving wine, beer and prosecco, with Sunday roasts set to launch in April.

A latte from Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton. 

A latte from Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Huggers is open 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday - follow on Instagram @huggerslongstratton

Food and Drink
Long Stratton News

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hill, from Marsham, who has died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 18.

Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Live News

A47 reopens after almost seven hours following serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon