Vegan café opens in historic building and 'it has gone crazy'

New vegan café Huggers in Long Stratton. Chef Chloe George and owner Lisa Dunn. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

A historic building that had fallen into disrepair has been lovingly restored into a vegan café and locals are loving it.

Huggers has opened along The Street in Long Stratton, opposite The Swan Inn, and it offers a range of breakfasts and lunches where you will not miss the meat.

Vegan cheese and tomato bagels from Huggers in Long Stratton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

This includes vegan sausage rolls, bagels, soups, a burger and chips and homemade cakes.

Customers can also get a range of cold drinks and coffees, with all the plant-based milks available.

Owner Lisa Dunn in her new vegan café Huggers. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

It is owned by Lisa Dunn who has worked in the hospitality industry for many years.

Miss Dunn said: "I used to go to the gym in Long Stratton and I would look at this building from the junction and it just spoke to me as I saw such a beautiful building.

"It dates back to the 1500s and was originally a pharmacy but was most recently run by The Tudor Bakehouse.

The team at Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton - Sharon Mercer, Lisa Dunn and Chloe George. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"But it has since been empty for more than three years and neglected so it took us a year to renovate.

"We ripped everything out and did new electrics, flooring, walls and a new kitchen."

Since opening at the end of last year it has had a brilliant reaction, with many locals happy to see it restored.

Sweet treats from Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Miss Dunn has made sure the menu appeals to all and hopes it will encourage people to introduce more vegan food into their diets.

She added: "I went vegan six years ago originally for the animals, then after six months I felt so much better and began looking into the nutritional side.

Emma Syder and Tommy North enjoying the new Huggers café. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"We cook everything from scratch and create familiar dishes which just happen to be vegan - for example with our sausage roll it is hard to tell the difference.

"Since opening it has gone crazy and I wasn't expecting it - we have had loads of good reviews online."

Huggers has an alcohol licence and will soon be serving wine, beer and prosecco, with Sunday roasts set to launch in April.

A latte from Huggers vegan café in Long Stratton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Huggers is open 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday - follow on Instagram @huggerslongstratton