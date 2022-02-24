Vegan café opens in historic building and 'it has gone crazy'
A historic building that had fallen into disrepair has been lovingly restored into a vegan café and locals are loving it.
Huggers has opened along The Street in Long Stratton, opposite The Swan Inn, and it offers a range of breakfasts and lunches where you will not miss the meat.
This includes vegan sausage rolls, bagels, soups, a burger and chips and homemade cakes.
Customers can also get a range of cold drinks and coffees, with all the plant-based milks available.
It is owned by Lisa Dunn who has worked in the hospitality industry for many years.
Miss Dunn said: "I used to go to the gym in Long Stratton and I would look at this building from the junction and it just spoke to me as I saw such a beautiful building.
"It dates back to the 1500s and was originally a pharmacy but was most recently run by The Tudor Bakehouse.
"But it has since been empty for more than three years and neglected so it took us a year to renovate.
"We ripped everything out and did new electrics, flooring, walls and a new kitchen."
Since opening at the end of last year it has had a brilliant reaction, with many locals happy to see it restored.
Miss Dunn has made sure the menu appeals to all and hopes it will encourage people to introduce more vegan food into their diets.
She added: "I went vegan six years ago originally for the animals, then after six months I felt so much better and began looking into the nutritional side.
"We cook everything from scratch and create familiar dishes which just happen to be vegan - for example with our sausage roll it is hard to tell the difference.
"Since opening it has gone crazy and I wasn't expecting it - we have had loads of good reviews online."
Huggers has an alcohol licence and will soon be serving wine, beer and prosecco, with Sunday roasts set to launch in April.
Huggers is open 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday - follow on Instagram @huggerslongstratton