'Best thing I have ever done': New poke bowl business is booming

A new poke bowl business that began as a market stall is bringing a taste of Hawaii to Norfolk and will soon be stocked at shops.

Kate Oliver, 40, launched Poke Nom at the Holt Sunday Market last summer, which features street food and crafts.

Mrs Oliver, who lives in the town, was working in live entertainment before the pandemic.

Poke Nom launched at the Holt Sunday Market last summer and serves poke bowls. - Credit: Kate Oliver

But with the events industry at a standstill due to Covid she started making poke bowls at home, which were created in Hawaii and consist of rice, protein, such as salmon or chicken, sauces and toppings.

Mrs Oliver said: "When the Holt Market started in June I was excited to see the amazing street food available but didn't see many healthy options.

"I got in touch with the people that run it and within two weeks I got my food licence and hygiene - once I've decided on something I go for it.

"In July I got my gazebo and it went amazingly well with people coming back every week."

Mrs Oliver's son Arthur, 7, helped her on the stall and as he has an anaphylactic allergy to dairy and nuts everything is free from both and also gluten-free, with a vegan option available.

With the Holt Sunday Market not returning until April, Mrs Oliver is keeping busy by doing takeaways available for collection or local delivery on Fridays and Saturdays.

The options include teriyaki chicken, sushi salmon and sweet potato and she utilises local produce as much as possible.

All the sauces are homemade and vegan and she will soon be stocking bottles of them in five local shops, with the locations to be announced.

These are sesame soy, sriracha mayonnaise and a Korean ketchup and the shops will also sell the poke bowls.

Mrs Oliver is continuing to do markets with the next one the Creake Abbey Farmers' Market on February 5.

She added: "Events are a great way to get feedback and there is such an amazing community.

"Poke Nom is the best thing I have ever done and it has given me complete joy."

See upcoming dates and order on Instagram @pokenomnorfolk